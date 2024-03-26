J.Lo shares 30 minute dumbbell workout that’ll tone your entire body

If there’s a celebrity who’s figure we’d love to have, it’s J.Lo’s. Despite being 54, the Bronx-bred singer has a physique many of us could only dream of, with her rock solid abs and toned limbs.

It’s no secret that J.Lo loves to dance and has been a fan of kickboxing, however, in a recent Instagram post, the singer has given us a glimpse into one of her more low-impact workouts, a strength training workout. It's ideal for doing at home or the gym (the singer herself was breaking a sweat in her garden) and all you'll need is a pair of dumbbells and an exercise mat.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

As well as building muscle and boosting our metabolism, lifting weights, especially as we get older, is brilliant for improving bone density and keeping our joints healthy. J.Lo kicks off her workout with some mobility — the world's greatest stretch — before moving into some dumbbell exercises with a pair of 5lbs dumbbells to target the upper body and lower body. Of course, she finishes things off with some core work (we expected nothing less). Here's J.Lo's workout:

Lateral raises

Squat into overhead press

Time-under-tension split squats (3 seconds eccentric, 1 second pause)

Bent over tricep extensions

Bicep curls

Reverse crunches

We'd recommend doing 8 to 12 reps of the five first exercises (if you only have very light dumbbells aim for the higher rep range) and then 10 to 15 reps of the reverse crunches. Take a 40-60 second rest between each exercise, and a 90 second rest once you've completed an entire round. Repeat the workout three to four times, it shouldn't take any longer than 30 minutes.

Fancy more celeb-inspired workouts? Check out Arnold Schwarzenegger's 15-minute full-body dumbbell workout, or Chris Hemsworth's bodyweight abs workout, that'll leave your core on fire!