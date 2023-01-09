JBL introduces not one, not two, but three new sets of true wireless earbuds

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for the best true wireless earbuds, the choice just got a whole lot harder: JBL has announced several new sets of true wireless earbuds including models with noise cancelling, models designed for fitness and models designed to deliver great sound for a low price.

The JBL Tune series now encompasses three different models, all of which have active noise cancellation. There's the Tune Buds, which have a familiar earbud design and 10mm drivers inside; the Tune Beam, which look more like Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and contain 6mm drivers; and Tune Flex, which resemble normal AirPods and have 12mm drivers.

According to JBL, the Buds and Beam models deliver 36 hours of total listening time: 12 hours as standard with another 24 via the charging case. The Tune Flex delivers eight hours, rising to 24 with the case. Colours are white, black or blue and the RRP is $100 with a June launch date; UK pricing and availability should be similar.

Entry-level earbuds and fitness models too

In addition to the Tune range, JBL has another three-model range called the Vibe series, which will go on sale in February. These are JBL's affordable, ANC-free models and come in the same range of designs: standard earbuds with 8mm drivers for the Vibe Buds; AirPods Pro-esque design and 8mm drivers for the Vibe Beam; and standard AirPods-style design and 12mm drivers for the Vibe Beam.

All three models are IP54 rated for water and dust resistance and should be good for a solid eight hours plus another 24 from the charging case. The Vibe Flex will be $70, with the Vibe Buds and Vibe Beam coming in at $50.

Last but not least there's a new set of fitness earbuds, the JBL Endurance Peak 3. Launching next month for $100, the Peak 3 have ear hooks to keep them from falling out and promise IP68 water resistance and a total of 40 hours playback: 10 from a single charge and another 30 via the case. You can have any colour you like as long as it's black or white.