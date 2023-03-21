Jabra challenges Sony in the budget true wireless earbuds category with the new Elite 4

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best budget wireless earbuds market is already full of excellent value-for-money wearables, but Jabra is set to disturb the status quo with its latest offering, the Elite 4. Following in the footsteps of the entry-level Elite 3, the new affordable buds are a step up from their predecessor and offer Bluetooth Multipoint connection, as well as Fast Pair to connect instantly to a mobile device and Swift Pair to link straight to a laptop or computer.

The New Jabra earbuds are positioned below the Jabra Elite 5 and the Jabra Elite 7 Active but have a similar shape and feature set. Despite the low price point, the Jabra Elite 4 also has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to filter out unwanted sounds, a 4-microphone call technology and decent-seized 6mm speakers. There are plenty of EQ settings and further sound customisation options in the free Jabra Sound+ app. The Jabra Elite 4 is Qualcomm aptX compatible.

(Image credit: Jabra)

As for battery life, the Elite 4 can manage 5.5 hours of playtime, with another 16.5 hours of battery life stored in case (22 hours in total; 28 hours with ANC off). The earbuds are made with premium durable materials that offer an IP55 durability rating against dust and water and come in four classic colours: Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

“The modern earbud user is looking for tech that’s ready for work and play at their fingertips whilst not compromising on key features," said Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra, "The Elite 4 offer a solution to this and is the perfect all-rounder, designed to help users to concentrate, connect, and call without distractions.”

The Jabra Elite 4 will be available to buy in early April in the UK and at the end of March in Ireland at Jabra UK (opens in new tab), Jabra US (opens in new tab) and Jabra AU for a recommended retail price of £99.99 / $99.99 / AU$139. for more info on wireless earbuds, check out T3's best true wireless earbuds and best running headphones guides.