I've tried Samsung The Frame and I'd buy it in this Early Black Friday deal

Some of the very best Black Friday deals are always on TV sets. In fact, this is likely the best time of year to buy one because you'll be able to save a lot of money on televisions from top brands like Philips, Sony and LG.

Samsung The Frame is a really popular 4K QLED TV available in sizes from 43-inches right up to a huge 85-inches. Right now at Amazon, the 2021 65-inch model is the cheapest it has ever been at only £999.99 - that's a 23% discount off the original price of £1,299.

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Frame 65" QE65LS03AAUXXU: £1299 £999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 65" Samsung The Frame has never been cheaper at Amazon, you could save £200 on it right now. It's a big 4K QLED set that when switched off is meant to look like a piece of art or digital photo frame hanging on your wall.

Why I would buy Samsung The Frame

If you're worried about your TV being an eyesore in your living room, then you absolutely need Samsung The Frame.

Switched on, it's a stunning 4K TV set that is bright and colourful across movies, sports and TV shows. But switched off, it transforms into a digital photo frame or work of art, framed by sleek customisable bezels which adds to the gallery effect especially when you wall-mount it. If you pay for the extra Art Store subscription you'll be suggested curated pieces to display based on your browsing history.

Outside of that, there are a few other features that make this one of the best TVs in the world. Firstly it's loaded with features like screen mirroring and the ability to control the TV through the SmartThings app on your phone. It also has motion sensors which will only switch the TV to Art Mode when you're in the room, saving power when you're not.

Secondly, you won't have a big mess of cables because it comes with a Samsung One Connect box to hook up your other devices like your games consoles, it's a media receiver with a built-in TV tuner and loads of connection options that you can hide discreetly behind the set or in a TV cabinet.

And finally, Samsung The Frame is a smart TV through and through. It runs on Samsung's TIZEN platform which is easy to use and includes streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Now TV, Disney+ and catch-up services like BBC iPlayer, as well as Samsung TV Plus which is a free platform with more than 90 live and on-demand channels to choose from including CNN, Tennis Channel International and Rakuten TV Comedy.

The sound quality from the speakers is perfectly fine but we described it as 'a little bland' in the T3 review so you're probably better off pairing this TV with one of the best soundbars.