It's like Black Friday all over again as Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless go better than half price at Best Buy

We know from statistical analysis that Beats by Dr Dre headphones sell like the Wolf of Wall Street when those sweet Black Friday deals come around. However, with Best Buy cutting the price of the good doctor's most iconic headphones, the over-ear Beats Solo 3 Wireless, by more than half, why wait that long?

• Beats by Dr Dre Solo3 Wireless (satin silver) $129.99 at Best Buy. Was $299.99 – save $170

The good news here for haters of 'satin silver' is that almost the entire Solo 3 range is discounted in this sale although not by quite as much. The black matt and gloss editions are down to $149.99, for instance, while two-tone editions such as the Defiant black and red are down to $144.99. In fact the only version of the Solo3 that isn't discounted is the one with Mickey Mouse on. Sorry about that.

Solo 3 Wireless maintains the premium, stylish look and up-front audio of the Solo range that originally helped to put Beats headphones on the map. As well as the iconic sound, shape and fit, Solo 3 Wireless now features wireless connectivity, quick pairing, long battery life, rapid charging and it's currently on sale with a price that's just dropped like an exceedingly heavy bass drop.

Needless to say, Amazon also has deals on Beats by Dr Dre Solo3 Wireless, but none of them are quite as cheap as what Best Buy is offering today.

• UK readers: looking for a Beats Solo3 deal of your own? Try this one at Argos…

Why you should buy Beats by Dr Dre Solo3 Wireless

Their cool styling, Siri control and comfy, noise-blocking fit make the Solo3 Wireless a great deal at this price. The 40 hours (!) of battery life is exceptional, while Fast Fuel recharging means a 5-minute charge gives 3 hours of play. The sound is upfront and pumping, as you would expect from Beats headphones.

There's no noise cancelling on these headphones, but they do feature dual mics so you can take calls. On-ear controls let you play music, adjust the volume and activate Siri on the move. Apple iOS users get the benefit of faster wireless pairing but the standard Bluetooth pairing they use on Android devices is hardly slow. Connectivity is rock solid.