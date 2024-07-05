Is this OnePlus' next phone is all its metallic glory?

Quick Summary A new image has leaked which appears to show off the OnePlus Nord 4 device. That looks like a really interesting handset, with a mixed material back that looks to be part metal and part glass.

Advancing technology means that the best phones on the market are now better than ever before. New features and functionality have accelerated the space quickly, meaning we can now do more than ever before on these devices.

Those changes start at the top, but quickly filter down to more affordable handsets. That has led to a range of the best cheap phones also offering fantastic value and features for a more modest budget.

Looking likely to enter that space is the OnePlus Nord 4. We've heard rumours about this device recently, with a notable – if slightly unusual – collaboration with Finnish metal band and former Eurovision winners, Lordi.

Now, that device has been leaked, with a press image being circulated on Twitter. Shared by an account called OnePlus Club, the image appears to be consistent with other marketing shots.

Here’s official poster of OnePlus Nord 4 in it’s all color variants 😍Not gonna lie that metal color looks so good, what do you think?#OnePlusNord#OnePlusNord4#OnePlusSummerLaunch#MadeofMetal pic.twitter.com/LSfDfMueNBJuly 4, 2024

In it, we see three different colours, each with around 3/4 of the back panel covered with metal. The remaining 1/4 is the top half with the cameras, and appears to be made from glass. It's certainly an interesting design, and one which is reminiscent of the recently unveiled Oppo Reno 12 Pro.

There are three different colour options shown in the image – black, turquoise and silver. Interestingly, the silver option has a striped back panel, which could even be textured – it's hard to decipher from the image itself. Regardless, it's a pattern which isn't shown on the other two.

The glass panel reveals a duo of sensors in the camera module. There's no official detail on what those are, but rumours suggest it could use a 50MP main sensor with an 8MP on the side.

Other rumours suggest a 5,500mAh battery inside, while the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is said to power things. That all sits behind a rumoured 6.74-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel. All in all, that sounds like a really strong spec sheet, and one which tech fans should be excited to get their hands on.