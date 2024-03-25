iPhone 16 Pro tipped for internal tech boost that will be the biggest in years

Quick Summary The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to get a boosted chipset. Reports suggest that the AI capabilities of that chip will be much more impressive than the current generation.

Few events in the technology calendar spark as much interest as the launch of a new iPhone. The annual event draws crowds in person, and is also viewed by millions online.

It's not too hard to see why, either. Approximately one in four phones sold worldwide is an iPhone, making each release crucial for the market as a whole.

With the iPhone 16 range expected this autumn, details are already starting to leak about the specs on that device. A new capture button has been rumoured, for example, which would give users greater control over their photography.

Bigger batteries also look set to feature, while a host of other camera upgrades could improve the user experience considerably. Now, another exciting feature has been rumoured – and it could make a significant difference for users.

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to be getting a new A18 Pro chipset. That's not the real news, though – that's saved for the processors' rumoured capabilities.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, the new chip is set to feature upgraded AI capabilities. That's in line with industry trends right now, having seen a host of Android phone processors in the last few months with increased performance in that arena.

Specifically, the A18 Pro chip is said to utilise a more powerful Neural Engine. That is reportedly achieved with an increased die area, allowing a greater number of transistors to be included.

These changes are set to be included in the iPhone 16 range. Both the vanilla and Pro line handsets are set to use an A18 series chip, though there is little information on the difference between the two. These AI-focused changes are reported to only be in use on the Pro model, though.

With around six months to go before the expected launch date for these handsets, there is still a chance this could all change. Early spec leaks like this can often be part of the development stage, but that doesn't mean they'll reach the final device.