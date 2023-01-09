iPhone 14 Pro models are back in stock after months of disruption

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since the iPhone 14 range launched in 2022, it was clear that two models were going to be vastly more popular. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max had substantially better sales figures than the vanilla model and the iPhone 14 Plus.

That was largely thanks to an increased feature set. On top of the usual improvements that the Pro variants enjoy, these models got a new processor, a better camera, a ProMotion display and the now infamous Dynamic Island.

For most, the relatively meagre price difference was easy to justify when considering the improvements. And for anyone who didn't fancy the extra outlay, the older iPhone 13 offered a budget-conscious option with a widely similar feature set.

But the popularity of the Pro models caused problems for Apple's supply chain. The unbalanced nature of their sales figures was unprecedented, and changes had to be made early on, switching production lines between the Pro and non-Pro models to better keep up with demand.

Then, with Covid-19 restrictions impacting the main production facility, the supply chain collapsed. From around the start of December, it became very clear that getting one in time for Christmas was going to be pretty much impossible. Many were forced to wait or or find an iPhone 14 Pro alternative that would be available before the holidays.

But that's all over now, it would seem, as stock has re-appeared on Apple's website with availability in the next few days. Checking on the UK version at the time of writing, all variations and colours of both the Pro and Pro Max can be delivered within three days – much better than the several week wait times seen previously.

That's great news for consumers who have been waiting to get their hands on the models. Many will have held out to buy their preferred handset, and can now have their pick of the range on offer. Be sure to check out our guide to the best iPhone 14 deals, to make sure you're getting the best price, too.