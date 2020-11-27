iPad Black Friday deal! Save on the 128GB iPad 10.2 in Amazon's big sale

The new 10.2-inch iPad is going to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts this year, which means it's one of the most anticipated Black Friday deals too, of course. And this deal from Amazon is perfect if you're looking at getting one: it slashes £20 off the price of the 128GB model, bringing it down to just £409.
• Apple iPad 10.2 (8th gen) 128GB | Was £429 | Now £409 | Save £20 at Amazon UK
You can get a cheaper model with 32GB of storage (see below for the best prices on that), but we're recommending this version because 32GB can be limiting for storage – it means you can only keep a few apps and will have to rely on cloud-based services for most things.
If you're getting this for something who'll play games or would like to download videos for playing offline, this is a good amount of storage.
Whichever version you go for, you get a speedy A12 processor that can handle any and all apps, and has enough power for the latest games too. There's also the giant 10-hour battery life that the iPad is known for, and the 10-inch screen is a great size, packed with detail.
Apple iPad 10.2 (8th gen) 128GB | Was £429 | Now £409 | Save £20 at Amazon UK
This tablet features Apple's A12 processor for fast and smooth performance, a 10.2-inch Retina display, 10 hours of battery life, Apple Pencil support for drawing, and has front and rear cameras. This one has 128GB of storage, which is enough for plenty of big games, as well as photo libraries, downloaded videos and more.View Deal
This iPad is the cheaper of Apple's current line-up, and is perfect for a media tablet or games machine – though it can do much more too, of course. If you want more power, a newer design or an even better screen, you could step up to the new iPad Air (2020), which features… well, all of those things, plus support for Apple Pencil 2, which is a better experience for pros.
