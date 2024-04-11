Incredible travel tech, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you all the gadgets you’ll need for every trip away.

Looking to bring your travel into the 21st century? Whether you’re jetting off to far-flung destinations, chilling on the deck of a fancy yacht or catching a train to the Lake District, we’ve got all the gadgets you could need for upgrading your trips away.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. Thrill your ears with these next-gen earbuds, discover what makes the MacBook Air M3 the perfect portable laptop, track your sleep with sensational smart rings and much more!

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Essential travel tech – on foot? On wheels? In the air? Here’s all the holiday upgrades you could need

– on foot? On wheels? In the air? Here’s all the holiday upgrades you could need MacBook Air M3 reviewed – silence is golden with this powerhouse laptop

– silence is golden with this powerhouse laptop The new frontier of earbuds – pioneering buds with next-gen specs

– pioneering buds with next-gen specs Nothing Phone (2A) rated – equally striking looks with a beefier battery

– equally striking looks with a beefier battery Battle of the bands – these health- and sleep-tracking smart rings go mano a mano

– these health- and sleep-tracking smart rings go mano a mano Dell XPS 16 tested – the Windows laptop to beat, with staggering specs and a huge screen

– the Windows laptop to beat, with staggering specs and a huge screen The future of mobile tech – the most exciting on-the-go gadgets, from bendy phones to smart contact lenses

– the most exciting on-the-go gadgets, from bendy phones to smart contact lenses Samsung HW-Q600C rated – this soundbar provides especially spacious movie sound

– this soundbar provides especially spacious movie sound So long, Apple Car – why the demise of Apple’s EV may be a good thing for drivers

And so much more!

