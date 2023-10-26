Incredible home upgrades, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you all the tech upgrades you need to help get your home ready for the festive period.
We’ve got a whole heap of gadgets to help warm your cockles during the winter months. Our round up of holiday hosting gadgets will make Xmas a breeze, whether you’re wanting to entertain your friends, whip up a feast or get some much-needed chill time
away from with your family.
But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. Discover the most vivid TVs and bone-shuddering, immersive audio out there, find out if the titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max is the toughest flagship phone ever, the perfect pick for your next high-end laptop and much more.
Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!
- Get this issue in our iPad edition
- Read us on Android phones and tablets
- Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- Upgrade your home – the most exciting new tech for entertaining, dining or escaping it all
- TV & speakers for any setup – whatever sized space you have available, there’s a top telly and soundbar for you
- 10 best shows to binge – once you’ve picked out your dream TV, here’s our hot tips on what to watch on it
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max reviewed – could this Titanium Titan be the toughest smartphone ever?
- Power laptops – gaming? Working? Being creative? Find the perfect notebooks for your needs
- Google Pixel 8 Pro rated – Google steps up for the smartphone fightback
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 tested – smarter, quicker and rocking a whole new gesture
- Apple iPhone 15 rated – it lacks the Pro’s bells and whistles but it has a bright screen and cracking camera
- GoPro Hero 12 Black rated – GoPro adds new features and a bigger battery to retain the action cam crown
And so much more!
