I’m upgrading my portable air conditioner and these are my top three options

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As we enter the last month of summer, the temperature is heating up and the prices on fans, humidifiers and air conditioners are going down. For effective heat relief, the best portable air conditioners offer powerful cooling, while improving the air quality in your home… and now is the best time to buy a new one.

I know what you’re thinking: “If summer is coming to a close soon, why would I buy an air conditioner now?!” Well, there are many reasons why you might want to, with the first being that your current air cooling system isn’t performing its best anymore. Another reason is because retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are discounting a lot of its cooling products so it’s a good time to look for cheap air conditioner deals.

My flat is like a greenhouse so I’m in desperate need of a new cooling solution. My current fan set-up just isn’t cutting it for me, so I’ve been searching the sales for the latest deals on portable AC. Luckily, Amazon is currently slashing its prices on air conditioner units from Whynter, BLACK + DECKER and TOSOT.

If, like me, you’re looking to upgrade your portable air conditioner, these are the three deals I would choose.

BLACK + DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: was $419.99 , now $299.99 at Amazon

Get 29% off the BLACK + DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner at Amazon. This 3-in1 cooler acts as an air conditioner, dehumidifier and fan, and can be used in rooms up to 350 square feet. This air conditioner also has a control panel with LED display, 24-hour timer and auto-water evaporation, all of which can be controlled with its remote control.

Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner: was $599.99 , now $429.99 at Amazon

Now at Amazon, you can save $170 on the Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner. With three operation modes and three fan speeds, this AC unit cools up to 500 square feet of space, and has an auto drain function to exhaust all condensation automatically in most areas. Its air flow is extremely impressive and it doesn’t make too much noise, either.