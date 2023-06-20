I’m obsessed with this Dyson fan and with £100 off, you will be too

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As we’re fully into the swing of summer, the weather is getting hot, hot, hot! One of the easiest ways to stay cool during a heatwave or hot days is by investing in the best fan . Unsurprisingly, as fans are in such high demand at this time of year, it can be hard to find cheap prices on fans and air conditioners… but I’ve just found a money-saving discount on the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React.

Sitting in our list for the best Dyson fans , the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React is a high quality air device which acts as both an air purifier and a fan to deliver a strong cooling effect. Right now, the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React is 20% off at Currys, saving you £100 on this premium 2-in-1 device.

View the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React deal

Originally priced at £499, the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React is now £399 in the Currys Warm Weather Tech sale . Dyson fan deals are extremely rare, as are discounts on the majority of Dysons’ products, so while this isn’t the biggest price drop, you’re unlikely to find this deal again for a long time. But, if you’ve been looking for a cheaper Dyson fan, this deal on the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React is the one I’d choose.

The Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React uses Air Multiplier technology to circulate purified air throughout the rooms in your house. Rated as one of the best air purifiers on the market, the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React has 3 sensors and 2 layers of purification to remove dirt, dust and allergens for the air, perfect for high pollen months.

But “if it’s an air purifier, how will it cool me down”, I hear you ask? Well, as the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React pumps out purified airflow, it gives a cooling effect and lowers the humidity in your room, ideal for hot sticky days and nights. Other exciting features of the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React include sleep timers, night mode and an LCD display which monitors your air quality in real time.

To view the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React deal, click the link above to head over to Currys. If you’re on the hunt for more Dyson fan deals, take a look at eBay which has big discounts and coupon offers on refurbished Dyson fans.