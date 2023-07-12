I'm a tech expert and these deals are in my basket for Amazon Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are now just a handful of hours left in this year's Amazon Prime Day sale. I've watched all the deals come in, and there have been some great ones, from the £120 Amazon Fire TV, to the big savings on the Peloton bike.

If like me though, you're not looking to make any big purchases this year, there was still plenty that appealed. That's why I've found myself with an Amazon basket full of products that I intend to buy before that clock hits midnight.

In case you've not had the time to scroll through yourself – or been lucky enough to have to write about the deals for the last two days – I thought I'd share some of my findings. These might not be the biggest discounted products, or the highest spec products, but I think they are all great deals and are items I actually want to spend my money on.

Here's my Prime Day basket

Samsonite backpack: now £99.90 at Amazon (was £159)

Save 37% – This backpack is from the well respected case maker Samsonite, and as someone that travels a lot, it's got everything I need. It will fit a large laptop, plus have room for headphones, jacket and everything else I seem to carry everywhere.

Tefal Clothes Steamer: now £29.99 at Amazon (was £69.99)

Save 57% – I hate having creased shirts, but I'm also not the biggest fan of ironing, so a steamer is the perfect solution. I love that I can put this in my case and take it away with me too – it even has dual voltage selection for UK/US use.

Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro: now £35.99 at Amazon (was £54.99)

Save 35% – I've used a Eufy smart scale for a few years and love it, but this is a much newer version. It features Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth, so it sends my measurements directly to my phone when I stand on it – and goes straight into Apple Health.

Tefal Blendforce II Jug Blender: now £37.99 at Amazon (was £69.99)

Save 46% – You can't beat a good smoothie and I've been meaning to replace my blender for a while. This one comes with a large 1.75 litre glass jug and six blades that can handle ice too.

Twin Fin Spiced Golden Rum: now £21.22 at Amazon (was £28)

Save 24% – If you're going to make a good Mai Tai you need a good golden rum, so this craft gin from the Cornish coast looks ideal. Plus, I love the bottle!

Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): now £64.99 at Amazon (was £119.99)

Save 46% – The Echo Show 5 has been my go-to smart device in my kitchen for some time but I want something with a bigger screen and better speaker/mic. The Echo Show 8 promises all of that, and at nearly half price, it's a bargain right now.