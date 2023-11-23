I'm a style writer and these are my favourite women's winter coats in the Black Friday sales

If you're anything like me, you'll be using the upcoming Black Friday sales to keep an eye out for winter essentials. I've already pinned down some skincare products I want to swap to in preparation for the cold, but I now have a clothing shopping list to contend with. The big weekend kicks off tomorrow and whilst I don't have any particular brands in mind, I'm very much looking forward to having a browse. However, there is one thing I'm looking for especially, and that's a new winter coat.

Seeing as you've clicked on this article, I have a feeling you're in the same boat. Whether you're looking for yourself or browsing for a loved one, it can frustrating not knowing where to start or what to look for. As UK weather is so unpredictable, covering all your bases weather-wise usually takes more than one coat. However, it's also nice having a party-coat, or a 'let's quickly nip to the pub' coat. Argh, where to begin?!

Despite this, there's one thing I've learnt, and it's that style can look great and be practical at the same time. It's this reason why I've rounded up my favourite winter coats currently in the Black Friday sales, in the hope of giving you some ideas. Keep reading to find out my favourites, and how much money you can save if you purchase one of them.

Hush Funnel Neck Wool Coat: was £239 , now £167.50 at Hush (save £72)

This is a wonderful coat for the winter season, and it's guaranteed to keep you warm whilst looking great at the same time. The double-breasted cut feels clean and minimal, whilst the rich wool content will be soft and cosy in the cold weather. Perfect for pairing with a polo neck.

Joules Arlington Black Showerproof Quilted Jacket: was £89.95 , now £62 at Joules (save £27)

The Joules Arlington Black Showerproof Quilted Jacket is a perfect staple for this winter, particularly as it's filled with warm wadding and has a showerproof fabric for unexpected rain. With cord trims under the collar and pocket flaps, as well as a checked lining, it gives an overall stylish and classy look.

Sweaty Betty Winter Stride Waterproof Parka: was £265 , now £198.75 at Sweaty Betty (save £67)

The Sweaty Betty Winter Stride Waterproof Parka is waterproof and windproof, with taped seams and a cosy borg lining. Its longline oversized fit with a zip-through front and an elasticated waist also makes it an extremely flattering option, and can be worn at any time of the day.

Regatta Rurie Baffled Jacket: was £100 , now £39.95 at Regatta (save £61)

Trendy and weatherproof, Regatta's Rurie women's jacket will provide a stylish addition to your wardrobe. Featuring a water-repellent coating and premium insulation, cold weather and light rainfall will be kept at bay. It's also available in Red, Bourbon, Barleycorn and Dark Forest Green.

Joules Radley Green Showerproof Diamond Quilted Gilet: was £59.95 , now £41 at Joules (save £18)

With classic diamond quilting and in a gorgeous khaki colour, the Joules Radley Quilted Gilet is perfect for staying warm and stylish this winter. It comes with side pockets, a button fastening and an external back neck, making it ideal for layering.

lululemon Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket: was £198 , now £89 at lululemon (save £109)

Not only is the lululemon Glyde 2-in-1 Adaptable Jacket windproof and water-resistant, but the bottom panel can be unsnapped to shorten the silhouette and change up your look. Available in black or dark green.

Schöffel Mayfair II Down Coat: was £429.95 , now £299.95 at Schöffel (save £130)

Schöffel's Mayfair II Down Coat provides maximum comfort and luxurious style with its durable polyester fabric and ethically sourced Grey Duck Down insulation. With a durable water repellent finish, this coat is also perfect for wearing all year round. Available in Gunmetal or Midnight.

Sweaty Betty Nimbus Down Parka: was £375 , now £281.25 at Sweaty Betty (save £94)

Sweaty Betty's water-resistant and breathable longline ski jacket is made from recycled polyester and padded with 100% recycled down. It has internal webbing straps to allow the jacket to be worn as a rucksack, as well as an adjustable hood. From doing the school run to having an afternoon out, this is a perfect coat for the colder weather.

Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket: was £229 , now £195 at Barbour (save £34)

If you love the country look, then get a load of the Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket. Crafted in a traditional Thornproof waxed cotton, it also has a sit-down corduroy collar, classic tartan lining and a wealth of pockets. Perfect for long winter dog walks or heading to the pub!