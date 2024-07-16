I’m a fitness writer – 3 Fitbit deals you don’t want to miss in the Amazon Prime Sale

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived and if you’re looking to splash out on a new Fitbit, then I’ve found some pretty great deals for you with up to 37% off!

As part of T3’s Active Team, one of the perks of my job is getting to test fitness and outdoor products, and Fitbits fall under that. I’ve been in the office since (let’s just say early) trawling through the Prime Day sale hunting out the best deals, so that you don’t have to and can get straight to the good stuff.

Whether you're after more of a fitness tracker, a smartwatch or just want to nab yourself a brilliant bargain, I think I've found a Fitbit that'll be just right for you. Below are the three best Fitbit deals that I’d recommend buying in the sale.

Also, if any of these aren't quite right for you, then it may be worth checking out these cheap Garmin deals instead.

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £109.99 Best for: Fitness fanatics The Charge 5 was always our top Fitbit fitness tracker, that was until the release of the Charge 6. It's almost a fitness tracker and smartwatch hybrid, because you can monitor health metrics and non-performance features – like sleep, bloody oxygen levels, sleep rate and more – but it also has Google apps built into it. You also get a decent 7-day battery life, a library of workouts and it has the most accurate heart-rate sensor of any Fitbit. It's always been affordable but, at this price, it's a steal!

Fitbit Sense 2: was £269.99 now £169.99 Best for: Stylish smartwatch seekers If you're looking for a health smartwatch that offers sleek style, then you can't go wrong with the Sense 2, with its beautiful design. It's user-friendly, lightweight and has a great many health-tracking features, from stress and sleep tracking to ECG, and more! You also get workouts, Amazon Alexa support, and smart notifications. We've even rated it as the best Fitbit overall, in our Fitbit guide. The only downside (which we can't avoid) about the Sense 2 is it has no WiFi connectivity, so no music, sadly.



Checkout our Sense 2 review

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99, now £64.99 Best for: Bargain hunters The Inspire 3 is perfect for those in need of a fitness tracker who are on a tighter budget. It's also available in black and pink (incase orange isn't your colour). The Inspire 3 is a capable fitness tracker that can track your stress, sleep, calories, steps, heart rate and more. It also has a very healthy 10-day battery life, is water resistant, and can connect to your phone so your notifications can get delivered straight to your wrist. Obviously, it's not as advanced as the Sense 2 or Charge 6, but it's pretty much got everything you need for basic, passive tracking.

