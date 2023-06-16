I'd get these entry-level earbuds over AirPods — here's why

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After releasing a choice of more expensive earbuds earlier this year, Technics is now targeting those looking for an entry-level pair of wireless earbuds as well.

The Technics EAH-AZ40M2 (not the catchiest name) launch today and cost £129, making them comparable to the £139 2nd generation Apple AirPods. And honestly, I'd take them over Apple's offering every day.

That's nothing to do with the quality of the AirPods, but Technics' latest have multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. This means that they can switch effortlessly between up to 3 connected Bluetooth devices at once. AirPods have similar functionality, but only with Apple devices, as an Android phone owner, it is infuriating having to turn my Bluetooth off and on again between devices.

(Image credit: Technics)

But that's not all the Technics have to offer. Unlike the Airpods Gen 2, they use an in-ear design which is better for those who want to be active when they listen to music. 6mm drivers help to deliver a clear sound with ANC (and a choice of 'ambient' or 'attention' modes) also included in the package. They also come with Technics' own beamforming technology for better call quality.

If you're the type who likes to have one ear in and one ear out then you'll be pleased to know that you can access the full range of controls with one hand. Battery life is pretty solid too with 7 hours on one charge and 24 hours total easily stored in the charging case. Alexa fans will also appreciate the presence of Amazon's digital assistant in these buds.

With these buds and the likes of the Nothing ear stick offering quality wireless performance at affordable prices, it could be time for Apple to step up its game. Luckily as revealed at WWDC, AirPod users will be getting an awesome upgrade very soon.

The Technics EAH-AZ40M2 come in a choice of black, silver, and rose gold. The price of the first generation of these earbuds has also now dropped accordingly, as you can see below.