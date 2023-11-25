I want to buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – and this Black Friday deal is unmissable

I'm in need of a new phone, dear reader. Okay, need is probably a strong word, but my current one has crashed at the wrong moment one too many times for my liking.

As a big fan of foldable phones, I'm quite keen to give one a try next time out. And, given how well it proved its mettle recently, I've got my eye on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. That's pretty much my perfect flip phone, and just about as close to perfect as you can get on the market currently.

Now, it's even cheaper. Right now, in a stonking Black Friday deal, you can snag one for just £748 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was £1,157.52 , now £748 at Amazon

Save over £400 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 right now at Amazon. This is one of the best flip phones on the market right now, offering a top spec sheet and a stylish look – now for not a lot of cash!

You get a lot of phone for that price. This is the 512GB version, meaning you're getting a a whole lot of storage space for files. That's tied in with 8GB of RAM and a 3,700mAh battery, which should keep you going all day.

On the back, a pair of 12MP cameras ensure exceptional photos. That also works for selfies, thanks to the hinged design, which allows you to close the phone and use the rear-facing sensors for front-facing camera duties.

That hinge has been reworked on this range, too. It's a waterdrop design, which ensures that both screens can sit flush when folded. That's great for keeping dirt and dust out of the fold, reducing the likelihood of something getting in and breaking the screen.

This is also just a sturdy device overall. A few months ago, a YouTuber livestreamed a test of the new hinge. In that test, the device was opened over 400,000 times, including stints underwater, over fire, in a bag full of dirt and more. That was proof that the device is hardy enough to withstand the rigors of daily use, and should be enough to allay and concerns you may have.