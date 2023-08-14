I slept on a satin pillowcase for a week and this is what happened

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As someone with long hair, I’m always on the lookout for techniques and products that will help me out. Products such as hair straighteners , hair dryers , hair curlers or hot hair brushes are great for achieving salon level hair at home, but they can be damaging. Split ends and frizziness will be a common occurrence if you don’t apply heat protection, and that’s just the start of it. However, did you know that the right bed linen also makes a huge difference?

It recently caught my attention that using a satin pillowcase is said to provide a variety of potential benefits for your hair. Many people even swear by them, saying that benefits include anti-aging properties, allergy resistance and reduced hair damage. I knew I had to give it a go…

What is Satin?

Unlike silk which is a natural fibre, satin is a type of weave that can be made from a number of different materials. Most fabric that is characterised as satin has a soft, shiny finish that can be used as anything from clothing to upholstery. Silk typically carries a high price tag, whilst satin is usually more affordable. If you’re considering buying a satin pillowcase, Bedsure have some great options on their Amazon Store .

Benefit 1: My hair was less tangled in the mornings

Whilst I was sceptical of seeing the benefits of using a satin pillowcase so early on, I noticed one main improvement within the first 1-2 days. I like to wash and dry my hair in the evenings to save time, but this often means it can be a little damp when I go to sleep. When this happens, I’ll wake up to a frizzy mess that looks like it hasn’t been brushed in a year.

When using the satin pillowcase, I made sure to leave my hair a little damp after washing it so I could see the difference. As soon as I woke up, my hair felt a lot smoother than it usually did. After looking in the mirror, I could see that the frizz wasn’t nearly half as bad and I was thoroughly impressed, especially as it meant I could just give it a quick brush and start getting ready for my day. As the week went on, this only got better and better.

Benefit 2: My hair felt hydrated

There really is nothing worse than dry, fizzy hair - it feels horrid and it looks even worse. Washing my hair in the evenings can sometimes mean that the post-wash velvety feeling will disappear by the time I wake up. Using a satin pillowcase allowed my hair to feel hydrated even 12 hours after washing it, and I could smell the scent of my conditioner as soon as I woke up!

Satin is known to be less absorbing than cotton which allows less moisture to escape into your pillowcase during the night, keeping it locked in your hair instead. This felt amazing and really was a game changer when it came to getting ready.

Benefit 3: My skin felt softer

As the days went by, I also noticed that my skin would feel really soft after waking up. I was just expecting the state of my hair to improve so it was really nice (and unexpected!) for my skin to benefit as well. Using a satin pillowcase limits tugging and creasing of your skin, resulting in less irritation when you wake up. Have you ever had a really good sleep but noticed your pillow has indented a pattern into your skin at the same time? Yep, that doesn’t happen with a satin pillowcase!

Within a week, I felt like my complexion had become more glowy and brighter than before, and I was over the moon. Bedsure say that the polyester used in their satin pillowcases ‘creates less friction against hair than those made from cotton, thereby protecting skin against facial sleep lines that can become deep wrinkles.’ The thought that this can help my skin in the future is also a comforting thought, consolidating the reasons why I won’t be going back to a cotton pillowcase anytime soon.

Verdict

Overall, I was really impressed with the benefits I received from using a satin pillowcase. Whilst there is a huge hype around using a silk one instead of satin, the benefits are really similar. Satin is also a lot cheaper, so why wouldn’t you go for that one? If you struggle with dry, frizzy hair or irritated skin, then it’s a change I strong recommend you should make!