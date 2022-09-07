Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro suddenly looks more appealing thanks to latest free update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro was released back in May 2022 but has just been upgraded with a feature that sees it reach its full potential for those in the west. Huawei’s ECG app for the Watch GT 3 Pro and upcoming Huawei Watch D has been certified with a CE mark, permitting its roll-out across Europe.

This means one of the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro’s key features has effectively been switched off for many owners for almost four months, but it should soon be enabled in a software update. Advanced fitness tracker features like ECG/EKG require a CE mark in Europe or FDA clearance in the US because they can be used to infer someone may have a specific medical condition. It goes beyond the bounds of general “wellness” tech.

The way you use the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro’s ECG hardware is similar to that of the Apple Watch Series 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. You start an ECG session and place a finger on the lower button to the right of the watch face. Then wait for 30 seconds while the GT 3 Pro takes a reading, and hope the results give you a figurative clean bill of health.

The Huawei Watch D will also receive the ECG update (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Like other manufacturers, Huawei says the results are “for reference only” and should not be used for diagnosis, despite claiming the feature as “medical-grade”. However, you may have stumbled upon one of the many stories in which an Apple Watch owner has received an alert from their watch, only to follow up with a doctor who identifies atrial fibrillation or another heart-related issue.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro can also use its optical heart rate sensor, which sits on the watch’s underside, to monitor for arteriosclerosis. This is where arteries become thickened, restricting blood flow. It’s part of a new trend for heart health features in mainstream wearables, comparable with Fitbit’s Irregular Rhythm Notifications.

This certification is also great news for the Huawei Watch D, which was recently confirmed for a launch in Europe. It’s a highly unusual watch that can monitor your blood pressure without requiring regular recalibrations with a pressure cuff, as it has an inflatable strap that effectively performs the same job.

The Huawei Watch D is due to go on sale in the UK for £399 in October, while the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is available to buy now. Huawei currently offers the watch for £249, £50 off its original price, with a Huawei Scale 3 smart scale thrown in for free. Not a bad deal.