HTC U 11 leaks with super powerful specs to scare Samsung

The HTC U 11 is coming soon, we know this, but now we also know that it’s going to be very impressive. A new leak has revealed the power of the HTC U 11 in a benchmarking test.

HTC has already sent out official invites to an event where the HTC 11 U is expected to launch. The invite features a phone that appears to bend and the words “Squeeze for the brilliant”. So we are already expecting something completely new - but now we know it’ll also pack market leading specs.

Now a GeekBench listing , with the phone codenamed HTC CBP, claims to show what we can expect. The HTC U 11 should come packing the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU running at 1.9GHz backed with 4GB of RAM. The resulting tests show a phone that’s powerful enough to give the latest Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship handset a run for its money.

While the benchmarking scores are similar to Samsung’s best efforts it will remain to be seen if the phone’s OS is able to run as quickly. This test was done on the handset with Android 7.0 Nougat OS but when HTC puts its UX skin over the top that could change the real-world result. Nonetheless it’s a super-fast place to start from.

Check back to hear more as HTC reveals all at its launch event on 16 May.

HTC drop mystery invite on Facebook