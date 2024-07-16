HP's 5-star Windows laptop drops to Chromebook-priced low in great £599 deal

Looking for an epic laptop deal? These kind of price drops don't come along all too often – but as it's Amazon Prime Day 2024 your luck is in. HP has cut a massive 40% from its Envy X360 2-in-1 convertible, making for a 5-star deal if I ever saw one.

View the HP Envy X360 15.6in laptop deal here

That's almost at a Chromebook-low pricing level, which is relatively unheard of for one of the best Windows laptops. Especially when it's not any ol' laptop, but a 2-in-1, meaning it can be used in other positions, even like a tablet, for more versatile use.

HP Envy X360 15.6in 2-in-1: was £999.99, now £599 at Amazon With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, these are specs that you'd normally pay much more to own. Wrapped in HP's typically gorgeous design, and with that 360-degree hinge flexibility, this is certainly a deal not to sleep on.

This particular deal is for the 15.6-inch model, too, so you get plenty of screen real-estate. We've reviewed the smaller 13-inch model here at T3, which also fared well, and which we praised for being "a stylish convertible laptop".

That's plenty of power, and while Intel's Iris Xe graphics will help you sail through various apps, don't mistake this for being a gaming powerhouse laptop. It's an ideal desktop replacement, work laptop, or just a machine to use across the board.

HP is at the cutting edge of technology, as I learned when I went behind the scenes at its HQ to see the stunning Spectre Fold. While the Envy X360 can't embody some of those top-tier features, much of the design language is on the same level. HP is consistent with the way its products look and feel – and they're of a high standard.

That's one of the main reasons that this deal is such a steal: the Envy X360 isn't going to have any of that unwanted flex or bend that you can find in lesser devices. It should therefore last you for years to come – and with this £400 price cut that makes it even more valuable in my book.

