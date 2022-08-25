How to watch Mike online and stream the new Tyson biopic wherever you are

New series is based on the controversial boxer's Broadway show. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Mike online on Disney Plus and Hulu

Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson in Hulu Original, Mike
(Image credit: Hulu)
Kevin Lynch
By
published

An unofficial dramatisation of the life and times of boxing's most infamous fighter Mike Tyson, this 8-part series titled 'Mike' looks sure to garner attention from sports fans and drama bingers alike. The show has already drawn controversy before even hitting screens, with the former undisputed heavyweight champ having come out against the show, accusing Hulu of stealing a black athlete’s story.

The show is created by Steve Rodgers, a writer with plenty of experience of adapting the story of a real-life athlete, having brought to the screen the Margo Robbie-starring I, Tonya, which documented the life of figure skater Tonya Harding.

Mike stars Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes in the role of Tyson, with the show examining every aspect of the boxer’s life from his troubled childhood in Brooklyn to his late 80s glory days in the ring, and through to his 90s decline and spells in prison.

Harvey Keitel plays Tyson’s legendary trainer Cus D’Amato, while the strong supporting cast also includes Russell Hornsby, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi, and B.J. Minor. 

Make sure you know how to watch the Mike online and stream the new series no matter where you are in the world - with those in the US able to benefit from the exceptional value Disney Plus bundle deal (opens in new tab).

When can I watch Mike online?

New episodes of Mike will drop every Thursday at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT / 8am BST following its premier on August 25 in the US on Hulu, and on Star via Disney Plus  in Canada and Australia. 

Mike will also be available to stream in the UK and Ireland on Star through Disney Plus, however it won't be receiving its premier on the platform in the region until September 8.

How to watch Mike online in the US

(opens in new tab)

Hulu: from $6.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Mike debuts in the US on 3.01am PT / 12am PT on Thursday August 25 on Hulu. New episodes will arrive on the platform every week at the same time, with the series running for eight episodes.

You can get Hulu for $6.99 per month (opens in new tab) with new customers able to enjoy a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Subscribe without ads and pay $12.99 a month.

Or get even better value for money and bundle it together with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for just $13.99 a month (opens in new tab) ($19.99 a month without ads).

You can watch Hulu on your computer and laptop directly from its website, or simply through its easy-to-use app available on smartphones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

How to watch Mike online elsewhere around the world

(opens in new tab)

Disney Plus: £7.99/€8.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99/€8.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Fans living in Canada and Australia can watch new episodes of Mike every Thursday following its premier on August 25 on Disney Plus' Star hub.

It's the same story in the UK and Ireland, however the show's premier in both regions isn't until September 8, when the first six episodes will drop simultaneously.

Get Disney Plus from £7.99/€8.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99 per month (opens in new tab). You can also opt for its annual plan and pay for a year upfront, saving you around 15% off across the year. (opens in new tab)

You can watch Disney Plus on your computer and laptop directly from its website. It also has easy-to-use apps you can download on smartphones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Mike trailer:

TOPICS
Streaming
Kevin Lynch
Kevin Lynch

Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com (opens in new tab) and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards. Alongside reviewing the latest AV gear, smartphones and computers, Kevin also specialises in music tech and can often be found putting the latest DAWs, MIDI controllers and guitar modellers through their paces. Born within the sound of Bow Bells, Kevin is also a lifelong West Ham fan for his troubles.

More about Disney Plus
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals