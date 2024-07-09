How to watch the Euro 2024 semi-finals for free – online and on TV

Euro 2024 is coming to it conclusion with just four teams left and one of those being a plucky, often lucky England.

The semi-finals kick off today with Spain v France, with the Netherlands v England match to follow tomorrow, Wednesday 10 July, and you can watch both live online and on TV for free.

Here then is how to make sure you catch every minute.

How to watch Spain v France – Euro 2024 semi-final 1

The first Euro 2024 semi-final will be held in the Fußball Arena München on Tuesday 9 July.

Spain v France will kick off at 21:00 CEST, local time to Germany, so 20:00 BST in the UK.

Viewers in the UK can watch it live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer for free.

If you're in the US, you can watch it via Fox, with the kick off time being 15:00 EDT.

How to watch Netherlands v England – Euro 2024 semi-final 2

The second Euro 2024 semi-final will be held in the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday 10 July.

Netherlands v England will also kick off at 21:00 CEST, which is 20:00 BST for those watching in the UK.

It will be screened live in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX for free.

Viewers in the US can also watch it on FOX, with the same kick off time as the first semi – 15:00 EDT.

Are the Euro 2024 semi-finals being broadcast in 4K HDR?

Sadly, while the Spain v France semi-final can be viewed in HDR on BBC iPlayer, no matches in this year's European Championships are being broadcast in Ultra HD, ie. 4K.

That was reportedly a decision made by UEFA itself as a cost-cutting exercise. We explain more in a more in-depth piece about the broadcast of Euro 2024.

England fans have even more bad news as the second semi-final won't even be broadcast in HDR in the UK. That's because it will be shown by ITV which doesn't support the format on its ITVX streaming service.

When and where will the Euro 2024 final be shown?

The final of Euro 2024 takes place in the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday 14 July. Like the semis, it'll kick off at 21:00 CEST (20:00 BST, 15:00 EDT).

Both the BBC and ITV share the rights to the final in the UK, so you'll have a choice on which channel and streaming platform to view it on – BBC One, ITV1, BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

It'll be streamed with HDR (albeit in 1080p) on BBC iPlayer only.

As with the semi-finals, US coverage will be hosted by Fox.