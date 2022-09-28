How to watch England vs Pakistan cricket 5th T20i on a live stream including for free

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

England vs Pakistan in the fifth T20i is on NOW, and here is how to watch the game on a live stream from anywhere. The last game was another absolute classic, with England bowling very well, then recovering unexpectedly and superbly after a very poor start to their batting innings. At the start of the 19th over they were rated 98% likely to win but stunning death bowling from Haris Rauf and some kamikaze batting saw Pakistan to a shock victory. What a match.

In this game, England won the toss and elected to field. The team batting second LOST both the last two games so that is not quite as obvious a choice as it might sound. Pakistan have come out scoring at a run a ball, helped by some wides. Speaking of things beginning with W, the England attack includes Woakes, Wood and Willey – on the face of it, a very strong line-up, although Woakes has been out injured forever, Willey has seemed out of sorts at times, and Woods can go from unplayable to cannon fodder (or injured) from one game to the next.

UPDATE: okay, I take that back, because Woods just completely worked Babar over and then got him out. Genuinely scary bowling. After 6 overs, PAK were 42/2. This is our first sight of the Lahore pitch after 4 games in Karachi so it’s hard to say if that’s a par score or a good score.

Here's how to watch the next Pakistan vs England match on a live stream. If you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions (opens in new tab). There are some handy free options, with commentary in Urdu, or you can go for the full, luxury Sky treatment and get the dulcet tones of David Gower, and the not-quite-so-dulcet tones of Mark 'Butch' Butcher and Nasser 'Nass' Hussain.

What time is England vs Pakistan in the T20 cricket?

UPDATE: game on!

The match takes place today, Wednesday September 28 and comes to you live and direct from the Lahore National Stadium. England vs Pakistan is on at 7.30pm PKT, 3:30pm BST, 10.30am ET, 7.30am PT, 4.30pm SAST, 8pm IST, 12.30am AEST, 2.30am NZST.

How to watch Pakistan vs England on a live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Pakistan vs England is available to watch on PTV (opens in new tab) which is like Pakistan's answer to the BBC. This is one of two free options available in Pakistan, not counting the numerous free streams on YouTube. As far as I can see, you won't even need a VPN, but if it turns out you do, you can read all about that below. English speakers may find they don't get much out of the commentary, which is presumably in Urdu – it's probably still more insightful than Kevin Pietersen, though.

How to watch Pakistan vs England on a different free live stream

PTV Sports not playing ball for you? Luckily, it is not the only Pakistan-based free streaming option for this series. You can also catch the action on ARY ZAP, whatever that is. They have live streams of all the T20i matches against England and you can take a look at this one right here. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Pakistan vs England in the UK

Needless to say, this match is on Sky Sports, which means it's also available via its NOW streaming service. £33.99 will buy you access for a month, which is enough to see all the remaining matches in this series. That's not a great deal, as NOW deals go, but you do get a free week of 'Boost' which means visuals are in full and beautiful HD rather than slightly iffy 720p.

How to watch Pakistan vs England in India

(opens in new tab) Sony Sports Network is the lucky broadcaster for this series, and its Sony Liv (opens in new tab) app is hence the streaming option, from just Rs 299 per month. Indian cricket fans worldwide can watch with Hindi commentary by using the same app and a VPN.

How to watch Pakistan vs England in the USA

(opens in new tab) It always slightly blows my mind that America has a streaming service just for cricket, and that it is called Willow TV (opens in new tab). Why can't we have that in the UK? You can watch via cable, or use Sling TV's venerable streaming/cord-cutting service. Via Sling, Willow TV is $5 per month, but new sign-ups can bag it as part of a multi-channel bundle, with a 50% discount for the first month (opens in new tab).

How to watch Pakistan vs England in Australia

Fox Cricket and the Foxtel streaming service (opens in new tab) should be Aussies' first port of call. You can also watch via a one-week free trial of Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), if you haven't done that already. Otherwise, you could opt for Kayo Basic, which is $27.50 per month.

How to watch England vs Pakistan in New Zealand

As in the UK, the official broadcaster of choice is Sky Sports, with NOW and Sky Go being your streaming options. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Pakistan vs England if you're abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Wimbledon 2022, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab) .

New to VPN? Find out how to use a VPN to unblock geo-restrictions

Who will win ENG vs PAK?

Pakistan's captain and opener Babar Azam will be a key man – although PAK can't keep expecting him and Riswan to do all the work (Image credit: Getty)

England have been playing Pakistan a lot recently, and there are another three T20i matches to go after this one. In a way, you could see it as making up for lost time, since England have not toured the cricket-mad nation of Pakistan for 17 long years. Well it's typical isn't it? You wait 17 years for a T20i between ENG and PAK and then 7 come around the corner at once. Come to think of it, T20 hadn‘t yet been invented the last time England were in this part of the world.

So far we've seen England largely dominate with the bat. However, they lost the second game regardless, because PAK openers Babar and Rizwan put on one of the all-time great T20i partnerships to poach an astounding victory. Anything can happen in this format of the game but England's batting firepower is such that they should end up winning the series. Harry Brook looks like he'll be true star of England batting for years to come, and everyone in England’s lineup is a potential menace. Meanwhile, Pakistan's middle order has yet to get going – although to be fair, they weren't even required in that second match.

The return of Mark Wood, bowling at warp speed after a long injury lay-off, and the hulking Reece Topley gave the bowling a big upgrade over Luke Wood and David Willey, who led the attack in the first two games. Mark Wood has been rested for this match, so fellow paceman Olly Stone comes in. Having two bowlers of genuine pace not injured for once is a big plus for England, pre-World Cup.

It‘s worth noting that Karachi is a great batting wicket. It’s not a case of ‘win the toss, win the match’ but the side chasing definitely has an advantage. England have shown that the way to counter that is to launch an unrelenting onslaught from the very start of the first innings. They ran up 200 in the second game and, when that didn’t prove to be enough, they put on 220 in the third!

This series is an important warm-up for next month's T20 World Cup. Hopefully the two sides won't be sick of the sight of each other by the end of it. I suspect the bowlers may well finish up a bit jaded, as these games have been all about batters piling on runs and scoring sixes for fun. It's great entertainment, so long as you're not the poor bowler being repeatedly hoicked into the stands.