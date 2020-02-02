How to watch a FREE Super Bowl 2020 live stream from anywhere on Earth in 3 easy plays

The huge hits, the genius of the QBs, the razzmatazz and, yes, the halftime show - there's no sporting event on the planet quite like the Super Bowl. 2020's game sees the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers doing battle for the Vince Lombardi trophy. But then...you probably already knew that, right? And that's why you've landed on this page, because you just want to know how to get a Super Bowl live stream – regardless of where you are – and for absolutely FREE!

The final game of NFL's 100th season comes to a crescendo at the palm tree-laden Hard Rock Stadium in Florida tonight. And with no out-and-out favourite, the 54th Super Bowl could swing either way - which of the Chiefs or the 49ers will end their Super Bowl drought by the time Monday rolls around.

Leading the Chiefs' line is the super cool, super impressive Patrick Mahomes. He was the star man in Kansas City's dismantling of the Tennessee Titans in the conference finals. But this could be a case of the irresistible force coming up against the immovable object – in this instance, NFL's #1 ranked defence.

A 49ers win would see them join the Patriots and Steelers as the most successful franchise in Super Bowl history and end a painful 25-year wait from their last championship ring. While Chiefs fans have been even more patient, needing memories going back to 1970 since their last taste of ultimate glory.

Today's kick off is scheduled for 6.30pm local time on the East coast of the US. That's 11.30pm GMT, 3.30pm PT, and 10.30am AEDT in Australia on Monday morning. You know who's playing and the Super Bowl time, so now you just need to know how to live stream it. Below we’ll tell you exactly how to tune in on your TV or mobile device and it doesn't have to cost you a thing. What's more, our little trick means you don't even have to put up with any adverts, if they're something that get you annoyed when watching the NFL when away from the UK.

Live stream Super Bowl 2020 for FREE from anywhere

If you're used to watching the BBC's free coverage of the Super Bowl in the UK, you probably love the fact that you get a whole show of NFL without any pesky adverts interrupting the mix. Unfortunately, if you're not in the UK this weekend, then simply logging in to iPlayer and watching just won't cut it, as the broadcaster geo-blocks its content to folk overseas.

So what to do instead? It's pretty straightforward...you can always use a VPN to login to the UK broadcast of the game. Don't be daunted, as it's really easy to do:

Step 1. Download and install a VPN

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – allows you to fool your laptop, desktop, mobile device or streaming box into thinking it's somewhere else. That's by networking to a secure server in another city or country. Handy for getting around blocked sites in certain countries, watching foreign Netflix and, you guessed it, getting a Super Bowl live stream.

Step 2. Connect to the appropriate server location Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. So to jump back to your familiar old UK coverage (whether on the BBC or Sky), then simply head straight to a server in the UK.

Step 3. Head over to steaming website TVPlayer.com We really rate TVPlayer.com. It's a robust, reliable streaming service with all of the UK's freeview channels in one place. So that includes, of course, BBC One. Head over to BBC 2 on TVPlayer.com from 11pm GMT to watch the build-up (free from ad breaks) and then over to BBC One for kick-off at 11.30pm.

Where else has a 2020 Super Bowl live stream?

If you want more hype than the Beeb can handle, it won't surprise you to read that Sky (and, for commitment-phobes, Now TV) is getting started on the Main Event channel from 10pm GMT. Get watching on your Sky Go app if you're on laptop or mobile - and don't forget our jinking VPN workaround above if you're abroad.

Elsewhere on Earth, the Super Bowl has evolved into a truly global sporting event. One look at the NFL's 'Foreign Language Broadcasts' and you'll get an idea of the far corners of the globe NFL fandom reaches. If you're unsure of who's showing your localised coverage and aren't bothered about trying to avoid those commercials with a VPN, then we can tell you who else is broadcasting the Super Bowl in your corner of the world.

Watch the Super Bowl in the US

It's Fox's turn to show the Super Bowl on TV (pre-build, anthem, game, halftime show, commercials – the lot) in the States, so that also means streaming via Fox LIve, and on the Fox Now app for phones and tablets.

If you don't have cable and aren't about to shell out for it for just one game of football, then it may be time to cash in on a free trial of a TV streaming service like Hulu or Fubo.

Watch the Super Bowl in Canada

If you want to see the Super Bowl in exactly the same way as they do south of the border (ads and all), then simply watch on CBS as explained above. Otherwise you're looking at CTV and TSN for the local coverage of the game, assuming of course that you have a cable subscription.

And if you don't? That's where DAZN comes in, which it's growing roster of live sports (including a Super Bowl live stream). And the best news is that DAZN also comes with a FREE TRIAL in Canada, so you can catch the championship game without paying a cent.

Watch the Super Bowl in Australia

If you're Down Under, there are several different ways you can catch the championship game. Channel 7 is the official free-to-air broadcaster, which means that you can also watch online.

ESPN will also be showing it if you have that or Foxtel Sport and prefer its coverage (which is also available on up-and-comer Kayo Sport, which hosts a whole load of other sporting content with a flexible arrangement). And if you already have an NFL Game Pass, then that's another route to watch.

Watch the Super Bowl in New Zealand

The NFL website is listing ESPN as the place to watch in New Zealand. So if you have ESPN and have already been enjoying its coverage during the 2018 NFL season, then this is the place to watch.

And remember...if you already knew or have just discovered on what channel your home country is streaming the Super Bowl but you're abroad today, then grabbing ExpressVPN and logging back to an IP address in your home country could be the best solution for you.