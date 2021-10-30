How to live stream Wales vs New Zealand online and watch the rugby international where you are

The first sell-out rugby game at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff looks set to be a cracker as this year's Six Nations winners take on the formidable All Blacks. Read on for your full guide on how to watch this Test online and get a Wales vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere.

After claiming the Triple Crown back in March and coming agonisingly close to sealing a grand slam, Wayne Pivac's Welsh side have work to do, having won just one of their last three matches.

They welcome a New Zealand side that looks back to its imperious best, with the All Blacks, losing just one game on their way to securing the Rugby Championship earlier this year, and scoring a massive 104 points in their huge win over the United States last week.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Wales vs New Zealand and watch the rugby international online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions and watch the third Test.

Wales vs New Zealand: Rugby Championship kick-off time

Wales vs New Zealand is being played at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, with kick off at 5.15pm BST local time (5.15am NZDT) on Saturday, October 30.

That makes it a 3.15am AEDT start for rugby fans in Australia and a 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT kick-off for rugger fans in the US and Canada.

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand rugby international from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for Wales vs New Zealand, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Amazon Prime or Sky Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK, New Zealand or the US (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand in the UK for FREE

In the UK, this rugby international clash will be broadcast exclusively live via Amazon Prime. Coverage begins at 4.30pm BST, ahead of the 5.15pm BST kick off.

Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. A subscription to the service currently costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, however new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial which will give you full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time.

Where can I live stream Wales vs the All Blacks rugby international in New Zealand?

All Blacks fans in New Zealand can watch this big game via Sky Sport, who have exclusive live broadcast rights.

Kick-off set for 5.15am NZDT early on Sunday morning.

How to live stream Wales vs New Zealand: rugby international anywhere else in the world

Australian rugby fans can watch these two sides battle it out on Stan Sport, though kick-off is set for a somewhat inconvienient 3.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

A Stan subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial.

Viewers based in South Africa looking to watch Wales vs New Zealand can see all the action live from Cardiff via subscription service SuperSport at 6.15pm SAST on Saturday evening and via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

In the US you'll be able to live stream this rugby international clash via dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription will set you back $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150, with either option giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football.

Kick off in the States is at 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT on Saturday.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

