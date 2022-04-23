How to live stream Fury vs Whyte and watch the heavyweight boxing from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Undefeated heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury faces WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte in one of the biggest boxing events in history. According to Fury, this will be his last fight before he hangs up the gloves. Whether you believe that or not, you can read on for your full guide to getting a Fury vs Whyte live stream and watch the title fight online from anywhere.

For the first time since his comeback, the Gypsy King might just be feeling the pressure. Whyte has been dreaming of this opportunity for his entire career, and he's going to have to punch in the fight of his life to get his hands on his opponent's WBC and The Ring belts.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Fury vs Whyte no matter where you are. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic boxing broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

Fury vs Whyte is being staged at Wembley Stadium in London. The fight will take place on Saturday, April 23.

It will be a long event, with coverage of the main card starting at 7pm BST. Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are expected to make their ringwalks at around 10pm BST.

Fans in the US can tune into the main card from 2pm ET / 11am PT, with Fury vs Whyte set to begin at around 5pm ET / 2pm PT. In Australia, the fight is set to get underway at 7am AEST and in New Zealand fans are looking at a 9am NZST start.

Is there a free Fury vs Whyte live stream?

Free Fury vs Whyte live streams are like gold dust, but boxing fans in Germany are amongst the luckiest in the world, with the fight being shown on free-to-air channel Bild! You can also live stream the coverage on Bild TV, which is also completely free to use.

Coverage starts at 10pm CEST local time, with Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte expected to make their ring walks at 11pm.

If you're outside of Germany right now, you can still live stream Fury vs Whyte for free by installing a VPN on your device to appear as if you're watching from back home.

(Image credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

How to live stream Fury vs Whyte if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply duck and dive, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming access to the country they're based in, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing a Fury vs Whyte live stream when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're watching right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the top dog of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for Fury vs Whyte. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned money. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Fury vs Whyte

How to live stream Fury vs Whyte in the UK

In the UK, BT Sport Box Office has exclusive live broadcast rights to this big boxing showdown, with the broadcaster charging £24.95 for the pay-per-view event. Customers will also be able to watch the fight via their computer, mobile phone, tablet, console or TV streaming device. BT's coverage of the event starts at 6pm BST, with Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte expected to start their ring walks at around 10pm. As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the boxing online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay.

How to live stream Fury vs Whyte in the US

In the US, you can watch Fury vs Whyte on either Fox Sports or ESPN Plus. Unfortunately, it won't come cheap. The PPV will cost you $69.99 and you won't be able to get a discount as an existing customer ESPN+ or Fox customer. The main card for viewers based in the US starts at 2pm ET / 11am PT, with Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte set to make their ring walks at around 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

How to live stream Fury vs Whyte anywhere else in the world

If you're not in the UK or US, you won't able to access the platforms listed above. But there are plenty of options for streaming Fury vs Whyte from other countries.

If you're tuning in from Australia, you can get a PPV on Stan Event. The fight will cost you $60 and Fury and Wilder are expected to make their way to the ring at around 7am AEST on Sunday morning, though coverage of the event starts at 3am.

Those in New Zealand will be able to watch this heavyweight boxing match via Sky Arena. The service is showing the fight as a PPV for $39.95, with coverage beginning at 5am NZST on Sunday morning, and ring walks set for around 9am.

As we've said, this is a huge fight with global appeal, but if you can't find local coverage where you are, your best bet might be to use aVPN to tap into a different country's Fury vs Whyte live stream.

How to watch a Fury vs Whyte live stream using a VPN

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Fury vs Whyte live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.