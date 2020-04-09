How to get a FREE food delivery with Amazon Pantry

If you're looking to get a couple of essentials delivered to your door, we've got some good news for you – Amazon is currently running an offer where you can get a free delivery from Amazon Pantry.

Haven't heard of Amazon Pantry before? It's a Prime-exclusive service, offering low-priced everyday essentials including non-perishable food, drinks, beauty products, household cleaning items, and pet supplies.

Amazon Pantry delivers to the entire United Kingdom, and uses Amazon's existing network of delivery vans, so should cope pretty well with the increased strain.

If you don't have Prime, you can still order food from Pantry with a free 30-day trial of Prime.

Unlike some of the supermarket delivery services, which have created virtual queues to even access the site, you can at least access Amazon Pantry and browse for items you need.

Of course, ordering from Amazon Pantry is incredibly easy; just sign into your Amazon account, choose the products you’d like from the Pantry Store and add them to your cart.

It's worth noting you'll need to spend a minimum of £15. Once you've paid your food order will be delivered straight to your door.

It's also worth noting that this service is different from Amazon Fresh. Amazon Fresh only delivers to certain parts of the UK, while Amazon Pantry is available in all parts of the UK and Channel Islands. Amazon Fresh also requires an additional subscription fee on top of your regular Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon Fresh, does, however, offer a greater selection of items with food from Whole Foods Market, Morrisons and Booths.

But let's focus on Amazon Pantry right now.

First, you need to sign up to Amazon Prime. There's a 30-day free trial below:

FIRST: Sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime

Amazon Pantry is a Prime-exclusive service, so you’ll need a subscription to order food. Prime would normally cost you £7.99 a month or £79 for the year, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, and cancel before the trial ends with no strings attached. You'll also get access to Prime Video, Amazon Music Unlimited and a slew of other exclusive benefits.View Deal

Next, you need to start your Amazon Pantry order. Amazon Pantry usually includes a standard delivery fee of £3.99, but you can currently get free delivery if you purchase four eligible items.

These items change regularly, but they're clearly labelled on the site and can vary from popular pet supplies to kitchen cupboard staples.

Just make sure your order comes to at least £15 – that's the minimum you have to spend to be able to use Pantry.

Get free Amazon Pantry delivery with any 4 eligible items

Buy any four qualifying products and you'll get free delivery on your entire Amazon Pantry order. This Amazon Pantry discount is valid on orders over £15 and will be applied at checkout.

Offer ends 30 April 2020View Deal

