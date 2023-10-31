How much will the Tesla Cybertruck cost?

It's a brilliant time to be a fan of the best EVs right now. Technology has progressed a lot in recent times, with more and more brands bringing top tech and sleek design to the table.

Then, there's Tesla. Specifically, we're talking about the Tesla Cybertruck today, complete with the kind of design credentials you'd see scrawled in crayon and attached to the fridge, somewhere behind the calendar and the menu for the local Chinese.

Safe to say, it's an unorthodox design. But hey, it's the brain child of Elon Musk, and unorthodox seems to be the order of the day in that camp, so who am I to judge.

The design isn't the most controversial part of the Cybertruck right now, though. There are big question marks hanging over the price tag it will be launched at.

When the model was first unveiled in 2019, it was slated to cost just $39,900. Even then, that was a pretty impressive price. But of course, the world has changed pretty dramatically since then.

The Cybertruck has been subjected to a swathe of delays since it was first announced. At the same time, the global economic outlook has gone from bad to worse, pushing the cost of goods higher and higher as it goes.

While there is currently no guaranteed pricing for the new vehicle, there are certainly some tips which could give us an indication. The Kelley Blue Book site expects a start price of around $50,000. Others suggest the dual-motor variant could start around $70,000.

So the question is, does that still represent good value? And ultimately, the answer to that is yes. Look, I'm no Tesla fanboy – and I'm certainly not going dewy-eyed at the pictures of the Cybertruck – but this is undoubtedly a good proposition.

Tesla suggest that the Cybertruck will be capable of up to 500 miles of range, while managing a 0-60 time of under three seconds. That's impressive anyway, but getting those stats from a car with a 3,500 pound payload and 14,000 pounds of towing capability is insane.

Then there's the build of the Cybertruck. The Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel exoskeleton should offer brilliant safety for users. It's even paired with Tesla's Armor Glass.

We won't have to wait too long for concrete details, either. The launch event for the new car is set to take place on the 30th of November, where pricing will be confirmed and we should get a good look at the truck.