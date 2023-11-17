Save $100 this Black Friday with this top-rated self-flying drone deal – launched today!

The HoverAir X1 received a maximum of five stars from T3, and now it's super cheap for Black Friday

HoverAir X1 drone deal
(Image credit: Zero Zero Robotics)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

T3's best drone guide is full of DJI flying tripods, but you only have to scroll down that list to the third place to spot the odd one out: Zero Zero Robotics' HoverAir X1. This dinky little drone is a wonderful gadget for any content creators and photographers/videographers. Thanks to this deal, it's now also pretty cheap! Truly one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Available to buy via Zero Zero Robotics' website or Amazon, the HoverAir X1 is truly a drone for the masses – a personal tripod, aerial camera buddy, and sound recordist all rolled into one tidy, eminently portable package. The offer is only available between 17-27 November 2023, so now is the time to get one of these puppies for cheap.

HoverAir X1: was $429

HoverAir X1: was $429, now $329 at Amazon
This pocket-sized 2.7K camera-equipped drone is the perfect gift for content creators. Since its launch, Zero Zero has rolled out new capabilities, including Gesture Control and Vertical Shooting. The HoverAir X1 combo is also reduced from $479 to $379 (available via the same link).

View Deal

In our review, we said that we honestly can’t remember being this excited about a new model since the inception of DJI’s groundbreaking Mavic and Mini series. Granted, this much money for the drone, charger and two batteries isn't cheap, but it’s still worth every penny, especially with this $100 offer.

No, it won’t fly 200 metres away to capture a remarkable vista from high above like a DJI Mini, but it will become your best aerial buddy for close proximity shots of yourself, family and friends in a myriad of situations. Highly recommended.

CATEGORIES
Deals
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸