Hisense TV deal cuts cost of 55-inch 4K display to £389 at Amazon

Looking to update your TV setup? The Hisense 55A6G 4K TV is currently 35% off at Amazon, cutting the price to just £389.

In T3’s Hisense A6G review , we commented that this range of TVs is extremely affordable and budget friendly. Originally priced at £599, this £210 price cut on the Hisense 55A6G is a great cost-saving on an already affordable model.

View the Hisense 55A6G 4K TV deal at Amazon

The Hisense 55A6G is full of features, including 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR technology, built-in Alexa and access to all your favourite apps. If you’re looking for a big screen at a cheap price, then the Hisense 55A6G is a great option for you.

To shop the Hisense 55A6G deal at Amazon, click the link above. Keep reading for all the details, plus other deals available on the Hisense A6G range.

Hisense 55A6GTUK 4K UHD Smart TV: was £599, now £389 at Amazon

Save £210 on the Hisense 55A6G 4K Smart TV. In our review, we noted that the 55-inch version from the A6G range “is a real sweet spot of price and size”. While it might not blow your socks off like other brands, it can be relied upon to not let you down and is a real steal at this discounted price.

Extra deals on the Hisense A6G TV range

Not only is the Hisense 55A6G on sale at Amazon right now, but so are the other sizes from the A6G range.

If you’re looking for a smaller size, the Hisense 43A6G is also 35% off, cutting the price from £429 down to £279. The Hisense 50A6G is currently £329, saving shoppers £170 on an impressive 50-inch 4K display.