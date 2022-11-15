Hisense deal cuts 50-inch 4K HDR TV price to £299!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hisense makes some of the best affordable TVs, but this discounted deal takes an already low price and makes it even lower. For a popular 50-inch 4K HDR TV it's well worth a look.

The deal drops the price of the Hisense A6 50-inch Smart TV down to £299. That makes this among one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

View the Hisense 50-inch TV deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This TV is one of Hisense's most well-reviewed models at Amazon, sitting high up the list of popular purchases. It scores a solid 9/10 based on the over 1500 user reviews on Amazon.

Here are the full details of the deal.

(opens in new tab) Hisense A6BGTUK 50-inch 4K HDR TV: was £499 , now £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 50-inch 4K HDR TV from Hisense is now under three hundred pounds in the Black Friday sales. As we said in our review: it's a cheap 4K TV that allows you go for a bigger screen without sacrificing detail and motion clarity to get there.

A recent 5-star review on Amazon says: "I have had this TV for 2 weeks now and I have upgraded from an LG 65 inch TV which was just coming up to 5 years old. I looked at various televisions prior to deciding on this one but went for this one mainly because of bad customer reviews on other more expensive televisions so I thought I would try this Hisense because of its price and 2-year manufacturer's warranty. I am happy to say that so far I am very happy with my choice." High praise indeed.

Like the idea of this TV but aren't sure about the brand? There's a great Samsung 50-inch TV offer on Amazon too should you prefer.