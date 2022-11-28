50-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV deal instantly looks a Cyber Monday bargain

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung makes some of the very best TVs in the world, which is why we think this discount on one of its most popular 50-inch 4K HDR TVs is one of the best Cyber Monday deals available now.

The deal drops the price of the Samsung TU7020 Crystal Ultra HD 4K HDR 50-inch Smart TV down to £349, with the TV in stock now and next-day delivery available.

Of the 488 verified purchase reviews on AO.com this TV has a score of 4.8 out of 5, with 414 reviewers rating this set as perfect, with a 5-star score delivered.

The latest three reviewers on AO.com said this about their Samsung TU7020:

"Brilliant, colours, sound and picture. Looks stylish and sleek and the sound is great."

"Brilliant colours and sound"

"Brilliant picture, easy to use and set up. Copied my apps across. Sound still good."

Each reviewer then gave the TV a 5-star score. Here are the full details of the offer.

(opens in new tab) Samsung TU7020 Crystal Ultra HD 4K HDR 50-inch Smart TV: £449 , now £349 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

This 50-inch 4K HDR TV from Samsung is now under three hundred and fifty notes for Cyber Monday. This TV supports an Ultra HD 4K resolution and HDR imagery, as well as coming with Samsung's excellent Smart TV interface – the latter granting access to popular streaming service apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

There is a lot to like about this 4K HDR TV deal, and the price is just the first. The screen size, at 50 inches, will fill most people's living rooms really nicely, and absolutely add to the immersion when watching movies and live sports.

The 4K resolution and HDR image support obviously also mean you're set for watching all the latest and greatest big-budget TV shows and movies, which are encoded in 4K HDR, while the Smart TV interface means you're always mere buttons presses away from accessing streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

The TV's remote is also great and there's even a built-in sound system that automatically adjusts and optimizes itself depending on the type of content being watched. Overall, it's an incredible amount of TV for the money, and now its cheaper thanks to this Cyber Monday discount.

