Hisense TV deal cuts a great 65-inch 4K TV to just £444 – don’t miss it!

Looking for an upgrade to your old TV? There are tons of TV deals on at the moment in the run up to Easter. Top retailers like Amazon, Currys and Box are slashing their prices on 4K, OLED and QLED TVs and we’ve just found an incredible deal on Hisense TVs from Box.

At Box, the full range of Hisense TVs are already discounted but for a limited time, you can get a further 10% off when you use the code HISENSE10. The best TV deal in this sale from Box is on the Hisense 65A6G 4K TV which has been given a huge £355 price cut.

View the Hisense 65A6G 4K TV deal

Shop all Hisense TV deals at Box

In our Hisense A6G review , we commented that the Hisense 65A6G 4K TV is the best cheap 4K TV for precise detail, big screen size and motion clarity.

The Hisense 65A6G 4K TV features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR technology and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. If you want a big screen at a cheap price, the Hisense 65A6G is a great option and you’re very unlikely to find a cheaper deal on a 65-inch TV anywhere else.

When you head to the Box website, you’ll see the Hisense 65A6G 4K TV marked down from £799 to £491. Make sure when you add it to your basket to use the code HISENSE10 at the checkout for a further 10% off, reducing the price to £444.

To view the Hisense 65A6G 4K TV deal at Box, click the link above or keep reading for more Hisense TV deals.

Hisense 65A6GTUK 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was £799, now £444 at Box

Save £355 (44%) on the Hisense 65A6G 4K TV at Box. The Hisense 65A6G 4K TV has an impressive 65-inch display with 4K Ultra HDR resolution, Dolby Vision and smooth motion. It elevates and enhances the colour and picture quality and has smart TV capabilities with Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you’re interested in a different Hisense model or size, there are plenty of Hisense TV deals at Box with the extra 10% off discount code. For example the Hisense 50A7G is also discounted from £649 to £400 (this price includes the original discount and the 10% off code).

The Hisense A7G collection is one of the best TV ranges under £500 and offers amazing QLED picture quality and technology. We rated the Hisense 50A7G as one of the best 50-inch TVs with a great price and smart TV capabilities. More on this limited time deal below.