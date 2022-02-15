Hisense A7G review (50A7GQTUK): a superb QLED TV for less than £500

This Hisense A7G review will go through everything you need to know about this mid-range TV from its price, features and design to the picture and sound quality. But to cut a long story short, this is one of the best TVs under £500 .

You’ll get all of the benefits of a 4K QLED display with an easy-to-use system and some extra smart features to sweeten the deal. The sound isn’t amazing though so you might want to take a look at buying one of the best soundbars to go alongside it.

While it’s not going to win any awards as the best TV money can buy, the Hisense A7G is one of the best 48, 49 and 50-inch TVs for those who don't want to spend an eye-watering amount of money.

For the purposes of this review, I tested out the Hisense 50A7GQTUK which is the 50-inch model of this set. Read on to find out more about how I got on.

Hisense A7G review: price and features

You can buy the 50-inch model of the Hisense A7G now for £448 in the UK, but it also comes in sizes ranging from 43-inches up to 63-inches. To see where you can pick one up, take a look at the widgets on this page.

A smart 4K QLED TV with Quantum Dot technology, the Hisense A7G packs in Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos surround sound and a 60Hz refresh rate. You get the Vidaa U interface built-in to access streaming apps, as well as voice control through the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Vidda Voice.

There are even some gamer-friendly features such as a 60Hz refresh rate, although there aren't any HDMI 2.1 ports here.

To hook up your set-top box or consoles, there are three HDMI ports here, one of which is HDMI eARC so you’ll be able to hook up your soundbar to it as well. You’ll also find a composite input, a USB 3 port, a USB 2 port, an optical output and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Hisense A7G review: picture quality

(Image credit: Future)

This television set has a resolution of 4K Ultra HD at 3840 x 2160p, using QLED Quantum Dot technology. That’s combined with Hi-View Engine which uses AI to enhance the image and HDR support to boost contrast. The result? A clear sharp screen with vibrant colours, brilliant whites and quite dark blacks. For a mid-priced TV, it goes above and beyond expectations.

Colours looked accurate and natural, whether you’re watching nature documentaries or dramas. Although admittedly, the HDR brightness isn’t as bright as you’d get elsewhere so the contrast could be better. You'll only really see the impact of this when you're watching particularly dark movies or using it on a sunny day. There’s no adaptive brightness to automatically adjust the display settings according to the lighting conditions in the room. As such, you’ll get the best viewing experience from it on a dreary day or in the evening.

When it comes to picture modes, there are a few to choose from. Those being HDR Day, HDR Night, HDR Dynamic, HDR Sports or Auto. Choosing HDR Day does make it more visible in the sun but it also makes colours look a little over the top, while HDR Night dulls them out a little too much.

I’d imagine most people will keep it to HDR Standard because that mode does a good enough job. There is also an Auto mode which is just as good and uses Alphonso Video AI to enhance the image based on what type of content is on the screen, but to do so it will collect data about what you’re watching and use that to better target advertising. Not everyone will be so keen on that!

Hisense A7G review: sound quality

(Image credit: Future)

With 20W of audio power from the speakers, the sound from the Hisense A7G is really loud, I only kept it on about 25% volume for the majority of the time I spent with it.

For most types of TV shows, the sound will be fine and the clarity was very good, although it’s not quite as rich as you’d get from a dedicated soundbar. It lacks dynamic range and it doesn’t travel the room very well so it won’t be great for watching blockbusters.

The sound modes on this TV include Standard, Theatre, Music, Speech, Late Night, Sports and Auto. Like with the picture, most people will probably keep it to either Standard or Auto, but if you’re having a movie night then it could well be worth switching to Theatre because it boosts the surround sound effect to some degree.

If you have the cash and space for one, I would still recommend buying a separate soundbar to improve the audio.

Hisense A7G review: design and usability

(Image credit: Future)

Setting up the Hisense A7G is quick and easy. You just need to use the four screws to attach the stand, plug it in and away you go. Once the TV starts up, you’ll be prompted to log in or to create a Vidaa U login.

With the stand attached, the 50-inch TV that I tested measures 705 x 1,117 x 251 mm and weighs 11.8kg, so while it is possible to set it up by yourself it’ll be much easier if you have another person to lend a hand.

The TV itself looks smart, it has very slim black bezels surrounding the display, with a tiny Hisense logo along the silver edge along the bottom. To prop up the 50-inch model, the stand is one bar that stretches out and around the front of the TV, it won’t suit everyone’s cabinets because it does take up a fair amount of space. You can also mount this TV on a wall although it doesn't come with that kit.

To hook up your consoles, streaming kit and audio devices to the Hisense A7G, there are plenty of ways to connect including 3 x HDMI, USB, composite input, optical output and 3.5mm audio. All of the ports are tucked discreetly into a side facing unit on the back of the TV.

(Image credit: Future)

To control the TV there's a remote included in the box. It’s very straightforward to use. There’s a button to take you straight to the Vidaa U homepage as well as buttons that give you quick access to some streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Freeview Play.

Another way to control the TV is by voice. You can use it with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Vidaa Voice. To activate it, you just need to press the microphone button on the TV remote. Not only can you use this to control the TV but like a standard smart speaker, you can get answers to your questions and it’ll work with the rest of your smart home as well. That means you can use this TV to control the lights or to set reminders for yourself. You won’t be able to do so hands-free though, you'll have to press and hold the button on the remote each time.

The Vidaa U interface is definitely one of the better TV operating systems, it’s made by Hisense so suits this set very well. While you don’t get loads of sophisticated functionality with it, it is very intuitive and easy to navigate. Your apps are laid out clearly in rails, and you’ll be able to see a list of suggestions as well. You’ll be able to access all of the best streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Britbox, as well as catch up services like BBC iPlayer and the ITV hub.

Hisense A7G review: verdict

(Image credit: Hisense)

The Hisense A7G is a great choice for anyone who wants a 4K QLED TV for less than £500.

You'll get colourful, sharp picture quality even though the HDR brightness could be better. And the design of the set will look smart in your living room. It's a shame that the sound isn't quite up to par, but that’s easily solved by hooking up a separate soundbar.

Vidaa U gives you access to all of the most popular streaming and catch-up services, and it’s very easy to use as well. The best part is that this TV will fit seamlessly into your current smart home set up, with access to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa straight from the remote.

Hisense A7G review: also consider

If you’re willing to spend a bit more for an even better piece of kit, the Samsung AU9000 review (50AU9000) was rated five stars in its T3 review. While it may not have Dolby Vision, it does have great picture performance from most sources.

Looking to spend even less than £450? Take a look at the Toshiba 50UK3163DB - it’s a bargain. You’ll have to sacrifice on build quality but you’ll still get both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.