Here's some last minute gifts for kids that Amazon is offering cheap right now

If you're shopping for a last minute Christmas gift for kids in the family, there's still time to find something they'll love before it's too late. Amazon in particular has a bunch of last minute deals you can take advantage of on their Fire Kids tablets, Kindles, and more.

Most of which include at least one year of Amazon Kids+, Amazon's kid-friendly digital subscription service that includes access to thousands of books, games, videos, and even Alexa Skills. From Disney videos and books to Marvel games and more, everything is designed with the young ones in mind to be content friendly and safe.

Check out all of Amazon's last minute Christmas gift deals (opens in new tab)

Some of the deals at Amazon include the Fire 7 Kids tablet for just $59.99 (opens in new tab), a whopping 45% off the standard $109.99 price tag. A great, safe little tablet that kids of all ages can enjoy, not only is it at an incredibly low price it also includes one year of Amazon Kids+, so they'll get access to original shows, books, videos, games, and more.

Other deals include discounts on the Amazon Echo Dot (opens in new tab), however if you're shopping for kids the tablets will most likely be what you're after. That includes the various models of Amazon's digital eReader, the Kindle. There's some great offers on the Kindle Paperwhite, including 25% off the Kindle Paperwhite Kids (opens in new tab) 8GB model.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids tablet is a great way to get them into reading, offering a durable and easy to use eReader that's packed with family friendly books thanks to the included 1 year subscription to Amazon Kids+. Even better, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition allows parents to set content controls, track reading times, and more. For the parents who want their kids learning and growing, it's a great little tool that any parent would appreciate.

There's also plenty of accessories for Amazon's kid-friendly smart tech on sale, too. From wireless Bluetooth keyboards to cases, you can get the youngin's setup for some serious fun time on the latest Fire Kids tablets and Paperwhites. You an check out all of the Amazon Device accessories on sale (opens in new tab) during the limited time sale here.