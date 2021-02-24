Here's how to get a free £7 Amazon voucher today for doing almost nothing

Who doesn't love getting something for nothing? We're always on the lookout for deals here at T3, and have spotted this little nugget of a deal that will net you £7 Amazon credit, and unlimited, full-resolution photo storage to boot.

There are a couple of catches though; you need to be an Amazon Prime member, but if you're already paying for the service that's not such a big ask. You can't finagle your way around it with the 30-day free trial either. You also need to be using the Amazon Photos app for the first time, and upload at least one photo.

The offer is live until Sunday, February 28 at midnight, so head over there and pick a photo to upload to bag yourself £7 to fritter away on something frivolous, or to put towards something that's been sitting in your basket for days. You can only claim the offer once, and it's for UK customers only.

You'll want to make sure you're not uploading an obscure file type, as Amazon also makes it clear that uploads that aren't in a recognizable file type won't qualify for the promotion.

Even if you don't plan on using the Amazon Photos again, it's just a single photo that's required, so it's not like you have to back up your entire media library on yet another cloud service, although with Google Photos ending unlimited free storage, you might want to shop around.

In fact, if you're already paying for Prime, this is a great alternative to other paid storage services like Dropbox and iCloud, so you might as well use the promotion to try out Amazon Photos and see how you get on.