Hell freezes over: Apple to introduce non-terrible Photos app for OS X

In recent years, iPhoto has become a lag-heavy, bloated shadow of its original self but fear not: the cavalry will arrive shortly in the form of the completely redone-from-scratch Apple Photos

Continuing Apple's move away from products prefixed with "i", Photos is on its way to developers now, with you, the public getting it at some later, unconfirmed, but hopefully not too far-off date.

It'll replace the now outdated and sluggish iPhoto app currently bundled with Macs as part of Apple's iLife suite. Interestingly it seems Aperture, the professional photo-editing suite, will also cease to exist, with this serving both those who rock the iPhone for their photography and those who take the Hasselblad path, although there are already grumbles that Photos doesn't include pro features such as histogram view. Surely that can't be right?

There will doubtless be many bells and whistles, but the hot news here is that early users are saying Photos is really, really quick, with no difficulty opening even the most unwieldy photo of cats, interesting cloiud formations, a slightly out-of-focus Taj Mahal or your uncle wearing an amusing jumper.

Another key feature, of course, is better implemented iCloud compatibility, which means photo edits and updates will be visible on iOS and OS X more or less simultaneously. You'll also be able to social share toTwitter, Facebook and Flickr natively, with developers at liberty to add compatibility with other services via OS X extensions. The new navigation function is also apparently easy to use, allowing you to also have buckets for different kinds of images: panoramas, slo-mo videos, and time lapses, for example.

Of course, better iCloud implementation also means more exciting opportunities to give Apple more money. You get 5GB of storage free as ever, with prices above that starting at £0.79 a month for 20GB of storage and going up to £14.99 a month for 1TB. Confusingly, Photo Stream, Apple's service for storing and synchronizing your last 1,000 photos from iOS devices, will continue to exist independently of Photos, and be free.

Migrating your photo libraries to the new app will simply be a case of opening the new Photos once downloaded, but you are able to keep either iPhoto (if you're mad), or Aperture.

Source: The Verge