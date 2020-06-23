Grab a Fossil smartwatch with over 50% off!

If you've been holding off from buying a smartwatch, now is your time to pull the trigger and purchase one, because there are a number of great devices currently on offer in Amazon's Big Style Sale.

Smartwatches are not only useful for telling the time, they can also give you phone notifications, track your activity, and keep your organised.

We've picked our favourite models from Fossil here, but it's worth checking out Amazon to see the other smartwatches, fitness trackers and running watches on offer.

Check out T3's favourite Fossil smartwatch deals:

Fossil Men's Gen.5 Smartwatch FTW4041 | was £270 | now £159 | save £111 (41%)

Classic black-bezeled design. Modern tech. This 46mm Garrett HR touchscreen smartwatch features a black silicone strap, speaker functionality, increased storage capacity and three smart battery modes to extend battery life for multiple days. It looks tough and rugged, ready for anything you can throw at it.View Deal

Fossil Women's Digital Gen.5 Smartwatch | was £224.30 | now £145 | save £79.30 (35%)

Looking for an elegant, stylish smartwatch? Try this bejewelled model from Fossil on for size. It features gen 5's improved heart-rate sensor, which is is battery efficient, so you can check your heart rate anytime you're on the move, as well as the option to extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes.View Deal

Fossil Men's Gen.5 Smartwatch FTW4040 | was £270 | now £159 | save £111 (41%)

Classic Pepsi-bezel design. Modern tech. This 46mm Garrett HR touchscreen smartwatch features a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet, speaker functionality, increased storage capacity and three smart battery modes to extend battery life for multiple days. It's sn elegant, sophisticated piece, and will look equally at home on the beach and the office.View Deal