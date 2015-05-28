GoPro's first drone is coming in early 2016, Rubik's Cube-style VR mount expected this year

It's coming. GoPro's first foray into drones is set for a release early next year, CEO Nick Woodman has just revealed at the Code conference.

This doesn't really come as much of a shock. GoPro's have long been used as the main camera for a variety of drones, notably DJI's Phantom, so building one of its own does seem to make a lot of sense.

We first heard rumblings that GoPro could be entering another product category last year, with the WSJ claiming they would range in price from $500 - $1,000.

There were very few, well actually no, concrete details revealed about just what this quadcopter might be capable of, though we can safely assume there'll be a clever 4K video cam onboard.

GoPro also used the conference, which is run by US tech site Re/Code, to unveil a "spherical" mount (though it looks more cuboid to us) for its line of action cameras that'll stitch together a bunch of snaps and let you view them back in VR. You'll be able to attach six of the brand's fantastic Hero 4 cameras into the mount and the VR functionality is powered by Kolar, a French company GoPro acquired last month.

The content captured can then be viewed on a VR headset, like Oculus Rift or Gear VR, or through YouTube 360. It's set to launch later this year.

If you can't wait that long, here are some of our favourite GoPro additions you can buy right now