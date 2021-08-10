Google's bargain Pixel 5a 5G rumored to arrive later this month

Google’s Pixel 5a 5G might be only a few short weeks from appearing on sale, although you’re probably going to want to moderate your excitement somewhat, as this isn’t likely to be an earth-shatteringly exciting phone. Instead expect a modest update to the existing Pixel 4a 5G, although that is no bad thing as Google’s A-series devices are always a joy to use.

The Pixel 5a 5G is also looking like it will appear under a year after the Pixel 4a 5G launched. That device appeared on November 5 2020 and if the rumours from Android Police are accurate, Google’s plan will see the 5a 5G launch around August 26 although mass availability for the phone might be a bit slower than that.

Design should follow the Pixel 4a 5G pretty closely. Internet sleuth Jon Prosser claims a slightly larger 6.4-inch display which may be capable of up to 90hz. Prosser’s claim describes the screen tech as “60hz - forced 90Hz” but no one seems to know what he’s on about. Maybe an experimental feature that Google wants to test before rolling it out to more users? Time will tell.

The phone could share the Pixel 5’s Snapdragon 765, and this might be one of the last times we see a non-Google processor in one of its handsets. That’s because the company intends to move over to producing its own silicon, much like Apple and Samsung do for their devices. Specs also hint at 6GB of RAM and a 4,650mAh battery. Expect a headphone socket too.

It’s unclear how pricing may look for the new phone, the existing Pixel 4a 5G is £499 so we’d expect similar. That’s not a bad price for a very capable handset that can bring you nifty download speeds and Google’s super-clean version of Android with potentially years of updates and support. We’re getting in early and suggesting this could be the perfect phone for those heading back to school and about to embark on a University or college course. Paired with a cheap 5G contract from Three, and you’ll be enjoying a cost effective and nippy smartphone.