Google's 5-star rated Pixel 8a suddenly drops to new price low in great Argos deal

In terms of the best cheap phones you can buy right now, the Google Pixel 8a is right up there, and could even be top of the pile – and although it's only been on the shelves for a month, you can already get it with £50 off at Argos. The handset was already fantastic value for money, but this discount makes it even better.

This is the first discount we've seen for the phone, knocking it down from £499 to £449 – a not-insignificant 10% reduction. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said it was "the affordable phone to beat" as it stands, so that price drop means it's even more competitive.

Google Pixel 8a: was £499, now £449 at Argos The Google Pixel 8a manages to keep much that was great about the Pixel 8 from 2023, while knocking the price down significantly. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display, a Google Tensor G3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 64MP+13MP dual-lens rear camera around the back.

The Google Pixel mid-rangers usually impress – see our Google Pixel 7a review for more evidence – and the Pixel 8a is the latest in the line. It brings with it plenty of the AI tricks that the Pixel phones are now known for, including automatically screening calls for you and fixing blurry images with a tap.

Besides the AI extras, it's a very solid phone in all the conventional ways too. From switching between apps and playing games, to taking photos and videos and making video calls, the Pixel 8a is a handset you can rely on – and one you're not going to have to upgrade for a while.

The deal we've highlighted at Argos is available for the black, white, and blue Google Pixel 8a finishes, so you can take your pick and choose the colour that suits your vibe the best. We should also mention the all-day battery on the Pixel 8a, so you're not going to have to go hunting for a charger halfway through the day.

We'll leave the final word to T3 Tech Editor, Mike Lowe, of our Google Pixel 8a review: "In my mind there's no doubt: the Google Pixel 8a is the best affordable phone of 2024. It sees off some big-name competition by being impressive with its performance and cameras in particular." And now it's cheaper than ever.