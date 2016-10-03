Google Pixel phone leak reveals all ahead of expected release tomorrow

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

The mighty Google is holding an event tomorrow on Tuesday 3 October where it is expected to unveil its Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. Now they've leaked again in yet more revealing images.

The leak comes from retailer Carphone Warehouse. While the photos are very clear and exciting it's the software that comes on them which has us tingling.

Starting with the pics, these show off both the Pixel and the Pixel XL side by side. They reveal that the phones will be near identical in design apart from offering a variation in sizes of 5-inches and 5.5-inches. Both allegedly feature microSD expansion and will be USB-C charged for 7-hours use from just a 15-minute plug-in.

On the software front it looks like Google Photos will offer its usual unlimited storage of pics and vids, except without a limitation on size as it currently does when using it for free. Google also looks set to give a big push to its Google Assistant, as shown off at Google I/O back in May. This will likely come as part of Android 7.1 as will Google Allo messaging and Duo video calling.

The Google Pixel is expected to be built by HTC and specs rumoured so far for the larger 5.5-inch Pixel XL include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB of RAM, QHD AMOLED display, 12-megapixel rear camera, 128GB storage and 3,450mAh battery. The 5-inch Pixel is expected to get a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 1920x1080 display, 32GB storage and 2,770mAh battery.

Check out everything we know so far in the link below ahead of the expected launch event for Google Pixel tomorrow.

via 9to5google