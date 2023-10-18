Google Pixel 8 Pro beats iPhone 15 Pro Max in one significant area

It's been a busy few months for phone launches. In the last few months we've seen a host of top brands unveil their latest and greatest handsets, ready to tempt new and old consumers alike.

Two of the most hotly anticipated new devices are the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Those handsets lead the charge for Android phones and iOS devices, with both representing the pinnacle of in-house hardware for each operating system.

While many might consider the iPhone to be the more impressive device, that might not be the case in one aspect. That's because the popular tech YouTuber, JerryRigEverything, has finally had a go with both – and the results may surprise you.

That's because the Pixel 8 Pro has actually put up a strong showing, even beating the iPhone in one key area. See, when the phone was bent, the back glass on the Pro Max shattered pretty much instantly.

In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro remained in tact throughout the test. That should give users a lot more confidence in the durability of the handset – particularly with back panels being such a commonly broken part on new phones.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 8 Pro held up about as well as you expect. The usual tests for heat and scratch resistance yielded no real surprises, though it's worth noting that the burned and scratched screen still performed impeccably.

The side panels and the camera bar both scratched quite heavily, though that isn't uncommon. Plus, with the Stanley knife used representing quite a sharp blade, it's unlikely to be entirely representative of the daily wear and tear most users will inflict.

It's a great sign for Pixel 8 users. That added durability should offer reassurance that users can make use of the device on a daily basis, without fear of it breaking easily.