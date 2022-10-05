Google Pixel 7 Pro: latest news and rumours on release date, price and specs

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's flagship time! Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be revealed in all their glory at Google's event on 6 October, which is taking place in New York City.

The Pixel 7 phones were announced way back in May, during Google's Google I/O 2022 opening keynote; Google likes to announce its Pixel phones early to build excitement, and that means we've learnt a great deal about the Pixel 7 Pro's specifications, features, price and release date.

Here's what we know about the Pro model specifically so far. Keep tuning back in as we'll be updating this page live with all the latest.

An Amazon leak suggested the Pixel 7 will be $599, keeping it in line with the previous model. There's no Pro price leak as yet, but we'd expect a price tag of around £899/$899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.

However, given the strength of the US Dollar and weakness of the UK Pound right now, those prices could be potentially higher for UK buyers in much the same way that Apple's iPhone 14 series are more expensive outside the USA.

Colours and finish

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 Pro will come in three different colours: Snow (white), Obsidian (black) and Hazel (a darkish green). There's no Lemongrass option, however, which is reserved for the smaller Pixel model only.

To our eyes Hazel is the most visually interesting thanks to the contrasting strip around the camera lenses, which is more striking than the one on the black and white models.

Design

The Pixel 7 Pro is larger than the Pixel 7, with a 6.7-inch, 120Hz QHD panel compared to the 6.3 inch, 90Hz panel of the fromer. There's face unlock as well as fingerprint locking thanks to the 10.8MP camera that's expected on the front.

The Pro has is expected to have both wired and wireless charging, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Spec

(Image credit: Gadgetfull BD)

Google's Tensor chipset is pretty good, but it's not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that you'll find in many of the best Android phones today.

We know that the second-generation Tensor, the Tensor G2, will be in the Pixel 7 Pro to deliver more power, but we're also hoping that with great power comes great responsibility, and by responsibility we mean cooling. The current Tensor can run awfully hot.

The Tensor G2 will be made by Samsung, most likely using a 5-nanometre process. However, there is a rumour that it'll be a 4nm chipset. A few technical details have been revealed about the Google Tensor 2 chipset, but at the moment we're otherwise mostly in the dark about how much faster it's going to be and what additional features it's going to bring to the table.

The processor is backed with 12GB RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of on-board storage. Battery size hasn't been confirmed yet but we expect it to be 5,000mAh.

The Pixel 7 Pro will come with Android 13 pre-loaded, but of course.

Cameras

(Image credit: Google)

According to a leaked spec sheet (opens in new tab) and adverts (opens in new tab), the Google Pixel 7 Pro will have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP selfie camera, along with a 48MP telephoto.

The main camera is said to deliver improved zoom, up from the 4x optical zoom of the Pixel 6 Pro to 5x on the Pixel 7 Pro. It will deliver a maximum of 30x magnification by combining optical and digital zooms. That’s twice what the iPhone 14 Pro can manage.

The 5x telephoto in the Pixel 7 Pro is interesting: the iPhone 14 Pro only manages 3x, and it's the same for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

There's also believed to be a new Macro Focus mode for close-up shooting, and a Movie Motion Blur feature that's also said to be in the Pixel 7. That sounds awfully like the Cinematic Mode in Apple's most recent iPhones.

According to code spotted in the Google Camera app, you'll be able to shoot 4K video with the front camera too.

What about Pixel 7 Ultra?

One other rumour is that there could be a third, ultra-premium Pixel 7 model. Call it the Pixel 7 Ultra, if you will. This could well be the main surprise for the October reveal event, or perhaps it's slated for launch later in the calendar year.

What would be so 'ultra' about the Pixel 7 Ultra? It's thought that the cameras will differ, adding even more capability to Google's phone offering. However, despite a device codenamed Lynx being found in Android source code, some believe this is just a test platform and not a real forthcoming device.

And the Pixel Fold?

The rumours just don't stop: Google reportedly struck a deal with Samsung to manufacture a folding display as far back as February 2021, so there's a chance a folding phone could be teased at the launch event. Too soon? Maybe. It's more likely that Google will show-off it's forthcoming tablet product, scheduled for a 2023 release...