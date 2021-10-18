Google Pixel 6 release date: when to expect the new Pixel

The Google Pixel 6 release date is now imminent, with Google's official launch event taking place on Tuesday 19 October, 2021, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT.

We've known what the Pixel 6 looks like for months now, with the handset breaking cover way back in August this year, and now finally we're going to get the official reveal phone fans have been waiting for.

So we know that the Google Pixel 6 announcement will take place on October 19, with Pixel 6 orders slated to go live the same day or, at the very latest, by Friday 22 October. That means that we should see a Google Pixel 6 release date in terms of the handsets actually shipping and hitting user hands in the week starting Monday 25 October.

A Google Pixel 6 release date before the end of October seems very likely.

And that's great news as the Pixel 6 and the more expensive flagship Pixel 6 Pro look like they are about to take Google back into the big leagues in terms of phone production.

The secret weapon behind this new assault on the best phone throne? Google's custom built Tensor processor, which looks set to challenge the very best Android phone processors on the market today.

There's also a slated 120HZ LTPO OLED screen, a stunning new 50MP main camera, and the all new Android 12 operating system delivered, too, among other things.

To watch the Google Pixel 6 launch event live head on over to the range's official website on Oct 19 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT.