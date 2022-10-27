Google Nest cameras just got an essential upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Good news for owners of Google Nest Cameras and Google Nest video doorbells: Google has announced (opens in new tab) that this week, the home.google.com website is getting a big update that will enable you to view your Nest camera and doorbell feeds live on the web.

The feature isn't rolling out to everybody simultaneously, but Google says that if you can't see it right away "continue to check back and let us know if you still don't have access next week."

How to use Google Home for web

Google Home for web is designed for desktop/laptop users and of course Google would rather you used Chrome, but any modern browser should be okay. Simply sign in with your Google Account – the same one you use for your Google Home app – and you should now see live streams from your cameras and the option to switch between single and multi-camera views (if you have multiple cameras). You can wake up battery-powered cameras remotely, turn cameras on or off and view their status in your browser.

According to Google, these are the Nest cameras and doorbells that are supported by the web-based app:

Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (wired)

Nest Cam with floodlight (wired)

Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired), and Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen)

Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Google has also created tutorials and tips for the web app on its Google Nest Help site here (opens in new tab).