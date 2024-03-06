Google Maps is getting a really useful free software upgrade

Quick Summary A report has showcased a potential new feature for the Google Maps application. While still in an early stage, the feature shows off a building entrance identifier, designed to make your journey easier.

If you're looking to get around these days, chances are you're using a map built into your phone. If you still crack out the giant Ordnance Survey to find your way around town, more power to you, but the rest of us are likely using one of two platforms.

If you're an iPhone user, you might find Apple Maps more to your liking, but almost everyone else will be using Google Maps. The platform has been around for years, and makes it easier than ever to get where you're going.

Now, it's getting even better. According to a new report, users are set to get a brilliant upgrade which will get you where you need to go with greater accuracy.

The new feature will add entrances to the map. That means, when you arrive at a location, you can ensure you are headed to the right spot for getting indoors.

That could be a massive help for users. Many of us will be used to hunting around buildings on the lookout for an entrance – particularly in crowded cities. That should be a thing of the past with this new feature.

So how does it work? Well, on the test devices shown, a small round entrance symbol is shown on the side – or sides – of the building which can be used. It seems to be quite effective, even on buildings with rather quirky layouts.

So, can you access this right now? Er, no. This is an experimental feature which is still in testing, and could only be implemented on a device within specific parameters. That's not to say you couldn't get access to it in future, but it definitely seems like something in an early stage right now.

Still, it's a positive sign. We'll most certainly be keeping an eye out for this feature in a future update.