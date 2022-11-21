Good news for 8K TV fans as this Samsung model drops under £2k

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An 8K TV still feels like tomorrow's technology to me. They've been around for a while but due to their ultra-high prices – and lack of any real content – they've always seen a distant dream.

But if you're planning on upgrading your TV, you might as well future-proof yourself and buy the very best technology. In that case, you should ignore the 4K models and pick up an 8K TV.

Plus, right now among the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), you can find 8K displays that are only a touch more than their 4K cousins. Scouring through the best TV deals, I discovered this 65-inch Samsung model that is now under £2k, which is a relative bargain for such a screen.

You can find 55-inch 8K TVs for even less, but in my opinion, if you're going for 8K, you want to go bigger to really appreciate all those extra pixels. So, a 65-inch model is preferable, especially if you can find one at a good price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN700B 8K TV: was £2,499 , now £1,999 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £500 – The QN700 is the slightly cheaper version of the QN900, with a lite version of the Neural Quantum Processor and object tracking sound, but still a very impressive TV.